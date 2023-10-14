M&M's will refill your candy supply for free if you run out on Halloween

Whether you have a neighborhood of trick-or-treaters who reach into the candy bowl with two fists or you ate a little too much of your sugary stash before the big day, M&M’s is coming to the rescue this Halloween.

The multicolored candy brand just announced its Halloween Rescue Squad, a brand new service that will deliver free Mars candy to your neighborhood in under an hour if you’re worried about running out.

The Halloween Rescue Squad will operate for one day only

Halloween is all about spooky and scary things, but the fear of running out of candy is almost too much to bear. That’s why Mars has teamed up with Gopuff to save the day on the most bewitching day of the year.

On Oct. 31, starting at 3 p.m. ET, customers can start visiting the Halloween Rescue Squad website to call in reinforcements if their candy supply is looking a little thin. Within an hour, you'll receive a backup supply of candy (while supplies last, of course).

You just have to live in a Gopuff delivery area to take advantage of the offer.

Earlier this week, Domino’s announced a similar, non-Halloween-related program: Domino’s Emergency Pizza.

Here’s how it works: Rewards members can score a free medium two-topping pizza to use whenever they need it most. To qualify, you just have to place an order of $7.99 or more online then you’ll get a coupon for the free pizza.

There’s a new M&M’s flavor in town

Just in time for Halloween, Mars has released a brand-new flavor called M&M’S Campfire S’mores. The new variety has a milk chocolate center, a white chocolate layer that tastes like toasted marshmallow and vanilla, and a candy shell.

Buy Mars Candy, get free access to Peacock

Purchasing all that Halloween candy can really pay off! Through Oct. 31, customers who buy participating Mars Halloween products can get up to three months free of Peacock premium (while supplies last) by uploading their receipts here. (Peacock is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of TODAY.)

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: