What is the Teal Pumpkin Project?

The Teal Pumpkin Project is a national effort to make Halloween safer and more inclusive for kids with food allergies and other medical conditions.

The project was first launched in 2012 by a local food allergy group in Tennessee before Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) expanded it to all 50 states.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Why are Teal Pumpkins important?

Many of the popular Halloween candies contain nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat, which are among the most common food allergies. Unlike food intolerances, food allergies can cause potentially life-threatening reactions.

More than 65% of children with food allergies have had a negative Halloween experience because of their disease, according to research conducted by FARE. Food allergies are a disease, not a diet.

“FARE is bringing the magic back to Halloween for kids of all ages with its Teal Pumpkin Project which encourages homes, schools, and community events to include non-food treat options for Halloween," FARE CEO Sung Poblete, said in a statement. "FARE’s partnership with CVS Pharmacy helps ensure that all who would like to participate in Teal Pumpkin Project can easily access its curated selection of non-food treats and spread the magic of Halloween."

How can anyone participate?

Place a teal-colored pumpkin outside on your porch or doorstep to signify that you have non-food or allergen-free treats in addition to or in place of traditional candy.

If you're offering both, make sure to place the candy in a separate container.

If your child has food allergies, get them a teal-colored treat bucket.

Follow these candy safety tips from the Food and Drug Administration to keep your loved ones safe this Halloween.

What's different this year?

FARE is once again inviting families to add their house to the Teal Pumpkin Project neighborhood map to make it easy for those looking for non-food treats.

CVS Pharmacy is expanding its Teal Pumpkin Project line this Halloween, offering over 60 non-food goodies, including trick-or-treat buckets, light-up bracelets, glow sticks, pumpkin flashlights, and new bulk items like prefilled mini-teal pumpkins in over 9,000 stores nationwide.

FARE is also providing free downloadable Teal Pumpkin Project signs for those who want to participate. Just print out this PDF.

Where can I find non-food treats?

Head to CVS Pharmacy, the exclusive retail partner of the Teal Pumpkin Project for the third year in a row.

To further help shoppers identify allergy-friendly items, CVS will highlight Teal Pumpkin offerings with customers through in-store signage.

“Our hope is that by continuing to expand our in-store and online selections of Teal Pumpkin products, we’re making it easier for more families to celebrate this Halloween season,” says Brian Eason, Vice President of General Merchandise and Consumables, at CVS Health.

You can also find items at your local Dollar Tree, Target, party supply store or anywhere that sells low-cost toys and trinkets. For an extra festive touch, choose items that fit the Halloween theme or colors.

Here's a list of ideas:

Glow sticks

Friendship bracelets

Temporary tattoos

Pencils, pens, crayons or markers

Fun erasers or pencil toppers

Bubbles

Mini Slinkies

Whistles, kazoos or noisemakers

Bouncy balls

Finger puppets

Plastic spider rings

Vampire fangs

Monster fingers

Mini notepads

Playing cards

Bookmarks

Stickers

Stencils

Mini Play-Doh

Mardi Gras beads

Finger skateboard

Slime or silly putty

Cat ears

Masks

Stamps

Novelty glasses

Pop-Its

Jason McCourty discusses the Teal Pumpkin Project and how it's helping kids with allergies on Halloween.