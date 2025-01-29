The Lunar New Year is here: Everything you need to know about your zodiac animal

Originally appeared on E! Online

This Lunar New Year, it’s time to slither into the Year of the Wood Snake. Kicking off during the first new moon of the year, the Lunar New Year is a 15-day celebration that is beloved by many Asian communities. Because the Chinese calendar is based off the traditional lunar calendar and hence uses the moon's phases to determine time, the Lunar New Year often comes a bit later than the solar calendar’s Jan. 1 marker, which recognizes one year as it relates to the Earth’s full rotation around the sun. And this year, Lunar New Year begins Jan. 29. Each Lunar New Year is also marked by one of 12 animals—this year being the Year of the Wood Snake, which follows 2024’s Year of the Dragon. Additionally, the 12-year zodiac cycle is also always assigned one of five elements—Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal or Water. And depending on which element accompanies the zodiac, certain traits can be said of the year ahead.

Celebrate the Year of the Snake with These Lunar New Year Gifts From LEGO, Pottery Barn, Lululemon & More

For 2025, the Year of the Wood Snake is a particularly interesting period in the Chinese zodiac cycle. Characterized by charm, mystery and intuition, the Snake is accompanied by the element of wood, which adds layers of growth and flexibility to this infamously introverted zodiac. For the year ahead, this merriment encourages us to shed the old and be intentional with the new.

But while each year is represented by its own animal in the Chinese zodiac, because the date of the Chinese Lunar New Year changes every year, folks born in January and February may have to do some extra research to be sure about which animal they fall under.

For example, if someone was born on Feb. 16, 2026, they would be born under the Year of the Snake. But if they were born just a day later, when the Lunar New Year for 2026 commences, then they would be born under the Year of the Horse.

While we have a general list below, per Forbes, to be certain about which animal you fall under, double check the date of Chinese New Year in your birth year with a quick web search.

For all the deets on your Chinese zodiac sign, keep reading.

The Snake

Born 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025 Those born in the Year of the Snake are secretive, introverted and mysterious—and that’s exactly why they have a spot-on intuition. Associated with the earthly branch symbol si, the Snake is a keen observer, and often comes off as cool, calm and collected even as they’re constantly deciding who can and cannot be trusted. While they may be hard to read, they’re sure to let down their armor for a special few and may just surprise you with how affectionate they can be.

The Horse Born 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 Connected with the earthly branch sign of wu, the Horse is a free spirit who is tough to tie down. Once they start running, it’s hard to get them to stop. These individuals are independent, athletic and overall agreeable. But trying to control them will never go over well.

The Goat Born 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 While the Goat is gentle, shy and friendly, they have a tendency to get down on themselves about the little things, often leading to a “sky is falling” mentality at the smallest inconveniences. Associated with the earthly branch sign wèi, they’re a bunch that are emotionally dependent on their loved ones and need reassurance that their connections are healthy and strong. But their empathetic nature allows their romantic and friendly connections to remain watered.

The Monkey

Born 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 The Monkey is a complex thinker above all else. They excel at analyzing tough situations and are excellent problem solvers. Because of this, they’re very good at adapting to new environments. Associated with the earthly branch sign shen, they may be calculated individuals, but the Monkey also has a secret playful side.

The Rooster

Born 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 Related to the earthly branch sign you, the Rooster is incredibly complex yet consistent in their abilities. They can’t bear to witness injustice and are therefore incredibly outspoken about what they believe is right. They do, however, respect authority—sometimes to a fault. That said, their desire to be a perfectionist may just be their downfall.

The Dog

Born 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 The Dog is loyal beyond compare, and hence make the best friends and partners. Because they stand four paws down for their loved ones, they expect the same in return. They’re naturally helpful to those around them and are fierce protectors. Associated with the earthly branch sign xu, the Dog’s selflessness is its superpower.

The Pig

Born 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 The Pig is the calmest of the zodiacs. It takes a lot to make this docile person lose their cool. Linked to the earthly branch sign hai, the Pig is mild-tempered, detail-oriented and are easily-loved by everyone thanks to their generous nature. They’re also said to be naturally blessed with good fortune in life. Long story short, you’ll want to keep the Pig in your life close to you.

The Rat Born 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020 The first animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac, the rat corresponds with the earthly branch symbol zi, and is naturally sociable, intuitive and curious. Those whose birth year is represented by this quick-witted rodent are incredibly adaptable individuals who easily find their place amongst a fast-moving machine. Though the rat thrives in group settings, they have a deep-rooted value for security, especially in career and romance.

The Ox

Born 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021 Corresponding with the earthly branch symbol chou, the Ox is level-headed above all else. While those who were born under this firm animal are strong, they’re never domineering. Rather, these individuals are hardworking, patient, and above all unpretentious. Their natural instinct is never to gain praise, but rather to lift the loads of others using their instinctive assets.

The Tiger

Born 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022 The Tiger is anything but subtle. These confident beings are the life of every party. They’re bold, charismatic and sometimes a bit too assertive. Those born under this earthly branch symbol yin are natural-born leaders who can’t help but seek out adventure in their day-to-day lives. Above all, Tigers are fiercely loyal and expect the same in return from their pack.

The Rabbit

Born 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023 The most naturally graceful of the zodiacs, the Rabbit is associated with the earthly branch symbol mao. Those born in the Year of the Rabbit are kind, diplomatic and artistic. You’ll probably find them drawing, reading, or appreciating life’s beauties in their free time. They also have a keen sense of optimism that puts those around them at ease. It’s important to approach them with sensitivity, as they aren’t particularly brave, and can be easily scared off.

The Dragon