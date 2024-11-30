What is Kwanzaa? Here's what to know about the African American holiday

What is Kwanzaa?

Kwanzaa is a non-religious, seven-day-long holiday that celebrates African and African American history and culture.

When is Kwanzaa?

Kwanzaa is celebrated between December 26 and January 1 every year.

When was Kwanzaa created?

Kwanzaa was created by activist and author Maulana Ron Karenga in 1966. In establishing the holiday, Karenga hoped to introduce a nationally celebrated holiday that would bring Black Americans together and reaffirm and restore African heritage and culture. The holiday gained popularity in the 1980s and 90s with the rise of the Black Power movement.

Karenga drew on practices and celebrations used in harvest festivals all across Africa. In fact, the word Kwanzaa comes from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza," which means "first fruits."

How do you celebrate Kwanzaa?

During the weeklong celebration, families come together to eat meals of African diaspora-inspired foods, recite the work of famous Black writers and thinkers and lighting one of the candles on the kinara, a seven-branched candelabra holding one black candle, three red candles and three green candles.

The colors, which can also be found in the clothing worn by families and decorations they put out for the holiday, honor the three-striped Pan-African flag. The red of the top stripe represents the historical struggle Black people have faced across the globe, while the bottom green stripe represents a hopeful future. In the middle, the black stripe embodies African American people.

Families also decorate with other symbols inspired by African culture, such as a woven mat called a Mkeka, an ear of corn for each child in the house (Muhindi), fruit to represent the harvest (Mazao) and gifts (Zawadi).

What are the seven principles of Kwanzaa?

Each day of Kwanzaa, families light a candle on the kinara, a seven-branched candelabra, representing one of the seven principles celebrated during the holiday. Each day is dedicated to one of the following principles or Nguzo Saba: