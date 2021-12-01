winnetka

You Can Soon Book the ‘Home Alone' House on Airbnb

For a one-night-only stay at $25, you can keep the change, ya filthy animal.

For the first time ever, the iconic Home Alone house in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka will be available for an overnight stay on Airbnb this holiday season.

And while you don't have to worry about sharing a bed with bed-wetter Fuller, you won't get the chance to make everyone in the family disappear — since your host for the evening will be Kevin McCallister's big brother, Buzz and his pet tarantula, according to Airbnb.

On Dec. 12, up to four guests can enjoy a cozy holiday evening inside the famous movie house, decorated with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree — plus with Booby traps worthy of the Wet Bandits, all the ‘90s junk food and rubbish your yellow keister might desire (including a cheese pizza all to yourself, and a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese) and more.

You'll even have the opportunity to enjoy a meet-and-greet with a real-life tarantula.

Bookings to experience an overnight evening at the McCallister Christmas home open on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. Local COVID-19 guidelines will apply (Illinois currently under an indoor mask mandate), and guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago. Airbnb says its closely monitoring Chicago infection rates and government policies, and will offer booking guests a $1,000 USD Airbnb travel credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.

Prices start at $25, so keep the change, ya filthy animal.

