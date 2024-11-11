Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnut dozens for World Kindness Day

Doughnut forget to be kind this week.

Krispy Kreme just announced that the first 500 guests who visit a participating shop across the country on World Kindness Day, Nov. 13, can get a free dozen Original Glazed doughnuts — no purchase necessary. Doing a little napkin math, that means the double-K will be doling out approximately 6,000 free doughnuts per store.

This gratis treat is available in Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus at each participating U.S. location.

“World Kindness Day is a reminder that we can all make a positive impact in people’s lives, including through small gestures like sharing a sweet treat,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, in a press release. “We hope that each dozen Original Glazed doughnuts we give away enables and inspires many dozens of small acts of kindness.”

Some of Krispy Kreme’s international locations — it operates in 40 countries — also have World Kindness Day promotions planned. The doughnut chain is known for celebrating other considerate holidays: earlier this year, it celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day (Feb. 17) by handing out free Original Glazed doughnuts.

According to UNESCO, World Kindness Day was first established in 1998 by international NGO World Kindness Movement, which aims to promote goodwill around the world.

With that in mind, if you’re one of the lucky souls who scores a dozen free doughnuts this Wednesday, maybe give away one, two or eleven of them to brighten someone’s day.

