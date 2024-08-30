Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for $2 all Labor Day weekend

Krispy Kreme is kicking off the Labor Day weekend with a tempting deal on — what else? — doughnuts.

The chain is helping customers celebrate summer’s last hurrah by selling a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $2 over the next few days.

Is your sweet tooth already excited? Here’s everything you need to know to score the sweet deal.

The offer is valid between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2

Krispy Kreme customers have five days to take advantage of the $2 dozen deal.

The offer is valid between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2, and there are three ways to score the discount:

In-shop

Pick-up at participating locations

Delivery through the Krispy Kreme app/website

You have to buy another dozen to score the offer

In order to get a $2 dozen, you have to buy another Original Glazed dozen at regular price.

The deal is also limited to two dozen in-shop and at the drive-thru, and one dozen in the app/website for delivery or pick-up orders.

Krispy Kreme recently teamed up with Dr Pepper

News of Krispy Kreme's Labor Day deal comes hot on the heels of the debut of its limited-edition Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection.

The football-themed collection is available in-shop, for pick-up at participating shops or via delivery through Krispy Kreme’s app and website. It features two new doughnuts and a returning fan favorite:

Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut (new): An original glazed doughnut with Dr Pepper-flavored frosting, sprinkles and a white chocolate Dr Pepper logo.

An original glazed doughnut with Dr Pepper-flavored frosting, sprinkles and a white chocolate Dr Pepper logo. Buttercreme Goals Doughnut (new): An original glazed doughnut with green icing, colorful sprinkles and a yellow buttercream-flavored goal post.

An original glazed doughnut with green icing, colorful sprinkles and a yellow buttercream-flavored goal post. Kreme Filled Football Doughnut: An unglazed doughnut filled with white “Kreme” then dipped in chocolate icing with white piping.

