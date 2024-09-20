‘Law & Order Station' is coming to Boston! Everything to know about how to visit

Dedicated detectives, pack your bags for a trip to “Law & Order Station” in … Boston!

After the success of “Olivia Benson Plaza” in New York City earlier this year, NBC — in collaboration with NVE Experience Agency — is creating “Law & Order Station” in honor of the devoted “L&O” fan base and the new seasons of “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU,” which premiere Oct. 3.

The two-day experience will be free and open to the public, and reservations will be an option for this one.

Courtesy of NBC / NVE Experience Agency "Law & Order Station" will follow in the footsteps of "Olivia Benson Plaza," according to NBC.

What is ‘Law & Order Station’?

The fan hub will offer attendees “an exclusive peek into the new seasons” of the franchise “while taking an unforgettable ride through the past three decades of gripping storylines and beloved characters,” according to a press release from NBC.

Both shows hail from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television and have star-studded casts, with Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T on “SVU” and Tony Goldwyn and newcomer Maura Tierney on “Law & Order.”

Fans will enter the experience through turnstiles and be “immediately transported into the world of ‘Law & Order.’” They can also creatively engage with the shows in “fun, unique ways,” including “interactive photo moments,” while seeing some of their favorite characters and moments throughout, according to the release.

Available merchandise will include customizable patches, and visitors will also receive a complimentary “Law & Order” donut and a cup of Stella Blue coffee from Kane’s Donuts. The donut will also be available in Kane’s Donuts stores in Massachusetts and for purchase online from Goldbelly.

Where will ‘Law & Order Station’ be located and when can fans visit?

“Law & Order Station” will be up and running in Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace, which is located at 4 S Market St., on Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. Hours of visitation will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET.

How to make a reservation to visit ‘Law & Order Station’

Fans who want to visit “Law & Order Station” can make a reservation in advance at this link, beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 20. Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those unable to make an advance reservation can attend and queue in the standby line on-site.

Season 24 of “Law & Order” premieres Thursday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by the Season 26 premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m. The shows stream the following day on Peacock.

