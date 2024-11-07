Dallas-based Neiman Marcus unveiled its annual Holiday Book without the usual fanfare last month, while the word Christmas has been left out of the catalog's name, the iconic list of Fantasy Gifts has not.

For 65 years, Neiman Marcus has been offering Fantasy Gifts that include exclusive experiences and one-of-a-kind luxury items. Besides all the luxury gifts, the 2024 Holiday Book includes seven one-of-a-kind Fantasy Gifts.

With price points between $20,000 and $1.9 million, we've listed them here from most expensive to least:

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

18th-CENTURY ROYAL CALÈCHE - $1,900,000

@galeriekraemer 18th Century Royal Family Calèche

The price tag is not for the faint of heart, but the $1,900,000 gift is like owning a piece of world history. Take home an exceptional carriage dating back to the 18th Century, once owned by the Spanish royal family, specifically King Charles III. If you don't know your royal history, his father was King Philip V, the grandson of King Louis XIV of France. Sourced by Galerie Kraemer Paris the carriage is designed for a princely child. Made from carved wood and iron, the carriage is adorned on all sides with pastoral scenes. Each gilded panel is crowned by a Greek-style frieze and bordered by chiseled Baroque moldings. With only a few comparable royal carriages still in existence in the Palace of Versailles, this is a remarkable opportunity to possess an aristocratic artifact like no other.

MESSIKA JEWELRY & SAFARI EXPERIENCE - $777,777

Neiman Marcus Messika Jewelry & Safari Experience (Ami Vitale photo credit: Bryan Liscinsky)

If you love diamonds and nature, this $777,777 is the gift for you. A stunning one-of-a-kind 18.05-carat yellow diamond necklace by Messika is paired with a five-night stay at Our Habitas Namibia, a private estate overlooking the Kalahari savannah. You'll take a two-day flying safari with award-winning photographer and filmmaker, Ami Vitale, who will teach you how to take wildlife photos like a pro. You'll visit the Messika diamond polishing facility. In between you'll enjoy daily gourmet meals and wellness activities including a 60-minute massage and full-body mask for you and a guest at the property's spa. You and your guest will leave with two professional cameras, two lenses and a rolling case plus safari photos taken by Vitale that are printed, framed and shipped to your home so you can remember your trip of a lifetime.

MARYLIN FITOUSSI VIP STYLE EXPERIENCE - $175,000

Marylin Fitoussi VIP Style Experience (Neiman Marcus)

If you love 'Emily in Paris' you'll love the Marylin Fitoussi VIP Style Experience priced at $175,000. You and your closest confidant will get a three-night stay at a luxury hotel in Paris. During the day you'll take a fashion tour of the City of Light with Fitoussi, the award-winning costume designer of 'Emily in Paris.' Then you'll dine with Fitoussi and actor Jean-Christophe Bouvet who plays designer Pierre Cadault on the Netflix series. You'll get to see a behind-the-scenes showcase of costumes from the show and have a personal fitting with Fitoussi along with hair and makeup by the 'Emily in Paris' glam squad before a professional photoshoot. It's all capped off with a VIP experience at Crazy Horse Paris cabaret and a $25,000 shopping voucher for you and your companion to leave Paris dressed head to toe in couture.

GINORI 1735 FINE PORCELAIN EXPERIENCE - $90,000

Neiman Marcus Ginori 1735 Fine Porcelain Experience

If you love fine porcelain, this $90,000 gift is for you. You and three friends will stay at a five-star hotel in Florence, Italy, where you will discover the history of Ginori 1735 at Palazzo Ginori. You'll learn about handpainted porcelain from their master artisans and discuss your creative ideas so that they can create a custom table setting for 12 based on your vision. You and your guests will also indulge in a chef's catered dinner at Ginori's Minor Winter Garden dining room.

MANOLO BLAHNIK VIP LONDON SHOPPING EXPERIENCE - $55,000

Neiman Marcus Manolo Blahnik VIP London Shopping Experience

If you love shoes, you'll love this $55,000 gift featuring one of the most iconic shoemakers in the world. You and a guest will call the Connaught Hotel home for three nights and visit some of Blahnik's favorite locations around London. You'll visit the original Manolo Blahnik boutique in Chelsea and during a VIP shopping experience, you and your guest will receive two pairs of shoes with an option to monogram them. You'll sip tea at the Mayfair Townhouse with Kristina Blahnik, the legend's niece and the brand's CEO. While in London you'll attend the UK's first-ever Marie Antoinette exhibit at the Victoria and Albert Museum. Before you head home you'll dine at the designer's favorite British restaurant Wiltons in St. James’s.

MIRON CROSBY CELESTIAL BOOTS & ASTROLOGICAL READING - $28,000

Neiman Marcus Miron Crosby Celestial Boots & Astrological Reading

Footwear is also the highlight of this $28,000 gift, in the way of custom boots inspired by the night sky in West Texas. Dallas-based luxury boot maker Miron Crosby has created bespoke boots featuring meticulous cuts and stitching as well as pavé diamond stars set in 18-karat gold against lustrous jet-black leather. The boots also feature naturally sourced turquoise, thought to bring good luck. More than 3,000 stones adorn each pair. Along with the one-of-a-kind boots you will receive a personalized virtual reading from international astrologer to the stars Rosie Cutter.

JUDITH LEIBER COUTURE CRYSTAL MAHJONG SET - $20,000

Neiman Marcus Judith Leiber Couture Crystal Mahjong Set​

Play meets high-end sparkle with this $20,000 bejeweled one-of-a-kind mahjong set. Judith Leiber is known for her luxury bags famous for being carried by some of the world's most-noted celebrities on the red carpet, now 'The Bag Lady of Park Avenue' has set her sights on creating a game set that is a work of art. The monogrammed bejeweled evening bag features a mosaic butterfly motif made from 10,000 crystals that took an artisan 80 hours to set by hand. A mahjong set, featuring 156 metallic hand-cut Italian resin tiles, fits neatly in the evening bag with a polished handle, shoulder chain and a Judith Leiber Couture X Neiman Marcus medallion.

For each Fantasy Gift sold, a donation will be made to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“This year’s holiday activation and campaign is an invitation to embrace the magic of Neiman Marcus. The storytelling was inspired by the theatrical traditions and folklore during the period that the brand was founded,” said Nabil Aliffi, Chief Brand Officer, Neiman Marcus. “Through our comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy, we will take our customers on a remarkable journey that transcends traditional shopping, immersing them in a world of fantasy both in-store and online."