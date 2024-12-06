Trending news

Pantone unveils its ‘Color of the Year' for 2025 — and it might not be what you'd expect

The world's color authority, Pantone, has spoken, and the new "Color of the Year" for 2025 is: Mocha Mousse.

By Alexandria Fisher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Green may have had its moment in 2024 with things like "Brat" and "Wicked," but it appears 2025 is going in a different direction.

The world's color authority, Pantone, has spoken, and the new "Color of the Year" for 2025 is: Mocha Mousse.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

"A rich, warming brown inspired by chocolate, and coffee," Pantone said in its announcement Friday. "Earthy, elegant, and comforting — Mocha Mousse connects us to nature and modern refinement."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Pantone chooses its "Color of the Year" each December, naming a color that "captures the global zeitgeist."

The Pantone Color Institute's yearly tradition first began when it chose Cerulean Blue as the inaugural color of the year in 1999.

This year's selection came from what Pantone said was a collective "desire for comfort."

The Scene

Celebrity News 5 hours ago

Meet the industry insider who curates art for shows on Netflix and beyond

Food & Drink 16 hours ago

McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite years after it was removed from US menus

"For Pantone Color of the Year 2025, we look to a mellow brown hue whose inherent richness and sensorial and comforting warmth extends further into our desire for comfort, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others," Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

Last year's color was "peach fuzz," though no one could have predicted the surge in popularity for lime green that seemed to define 2024.

This article tagged under:

Trending news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us