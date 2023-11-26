Popeyes permanently adds chicken wings to its menu

It might be (Cajun) turkey season, but one chain is making sure you don’t forget about chicken.

On Nov. 22, Popeyes announced it would be permanently adding chicken wings to its menu nationwide. Now available, wing-lovers can choose from five signature flavors the chain says have “varying degrees of kick.”

The wing varieties are Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper and Sweet ‘N Spicy. Those last two flavors might be familiar to some, as the Ghost Pepper wings were introduced earlier this year, and Sweet ‘N Spicy wings were introduced back in September for a limited time. According to the chain, the latter was a huge hit with customers. (Could chicken wings be the new chicken sandwich?)

“At Popeyes, we like to challenge the status quo and are consistently redefining what’s expected from fast food brands,” said Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes North America, in a press release. “Ghost Pepper Wings were an overnight success, followed by the addition of Sweet ‘N Spicy wings, our best performing product since the infamous Chicken Sandwich. We know our guests want even more bold Louisiana-inspired wing flavors to choose from and are excited to see our new wings line-up take flight.”

Every wing flying onto menus consists of hand-battered and breaded crispy chicken wings, which go through the same process as its signature Bone-In Chicken marinated in Popeyes’ spices. Of the five flavors, three are brand-new recipes making their debut on the Popeyes menu:

Honey BBQ Wings: This all-new menu item features tamarind, honey and molasses flavors to create a sweetly Southern sauce.

This all-new menu item features tamarind, honey and molasses flavors to create a sweetly Southern sauce. Roasted Garlic Parmesan: This all-new menu item pairs the flavors of caramelized garlic, Parmesan cheese and Ssiago cheese for what the chain calls a “buttery bite.”

This all-new menu item pairs the flavors of caramelized garlic, Parmesan cheese and Ssiago cheese for what the chain calls a “buttery bite.” Signature Hot: This all-new menu item takes its inspiration from Louisiana and Cajun hot wings. Tossed in Popeyes’ signature Cajun hot sauce with a smidge of sweetness, these wings are for those who love heat.

This all-new menu item takes its inspiration from Louisiana and Cajun hot wings. Tossed in Popeyes’ signature Cajun hot sauce with a smidge of sweetness, these wings are for those who love heat. Ghost Pepper Wings: Marinated in a dry spice blend, these wings feature the fire of the ghost pepper.

Marinated in a dry spice blend, these wings feature the fire of the ghost pepper. Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings: These crispy wings are marinated, hand-breaded and fried, then tossed in a sweet and spicy blend of chili, garlic and ginger.

“This is something my team has been working on for three years, and we took our time to get it right,” said Amy Alarcon, Popeyes’ head chef and vice president of culinary innovation, in a press release. “Ghost Pepper has become a heavy hitter in our arsenal of products, and in marrying that with our Wings we knew we had something special.”

“Now, we’ve found ways to add flavors on top for a variety of tastes our guests are sure to love,” she continued. “And with our Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings recently becoming the highest performing product since the Chicken Sandwich, we are beyond excited to unveil this full lineup.”

In a message as spicy as its wings, Popeyes said it’s “looking to reset the industry standard for wings” and giving folks a “nudge in the right direction” by strategically placing billboards near competitor restaurants.

As if that wasn’t shady enough, a new Popeyes campaign invites customers to “rethink their chicken wing choices” with the launch of “Popeyes DISScount codes,” which can be redeemed on the Popeyes app or website.

The saucy codes include: STOPWINGS, NOTTHATWILD, OPENSUNDAY and ONLY1WINGSFLVR, which are all digital codes that unlock a free six-piece order of wings with a $10 minimum purchase starting Nov. 27.

