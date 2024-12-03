Food & Drink

The iconic McRib sandwich is back at McDonald's, but not for long. Here's what to know

Jugs of McDonald's iconic McRib sauce were also available, but quickly sold out online

By NBC Chicago Staff

'Tis the season for McDonald's fan-favorite McRib sandwich, which returns to menus across the U.S. Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Chicago-based burger chain teased the return of the legendary McRib, later saying the tangy meal would hit menus Dec. 3. The 520-calorie sandwich -- which hasn't been back in restaurants since 2022 -- contains seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce.

It is topped with slivered onions and tangy pickles on a tasted homestyle bun, McDonald's said.

"The wait is finally over," McDonald's said in a release. "Starting Dec. 3, for a limited time, your favorite saucy sandwich – the McRib – returns to participating restaurants just in time to satisfy your holiday cravings. After all, 'tis the season…McRib SZN, that is."

Late last month, McDonald's also began selling jugs of McRib sauce at a dedicated website, with half-gallons expected to be available "while supplies last."

As of Monday, Dec. 2, jugs of the sauce were sold out, the website said.

According to officials, the McRib sandwich will be available for a limited time only.

Food & DrinkMcDonald’s
