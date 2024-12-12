Wendy's is offering 12 days of free food in December

Wendy’s is caroling door-to-door with delectable deals in December.

Starting Dec. 11, the square-patty-slinging chain is ringing in the holidays with 12 days of exclusive in-app holiday BOGO deals. Dubbed “Wendy’s Bow-GO,” the dozen days of incentives offers customers more than $50 in savings.

From now until Dec. 22, customers can purchase one of Wendy’s menu items like the Breakfast Baconator and Saucy Nuggs, and get one for free. The inaugural BOGO deal for Dec. 11, according to the app, is a buy-one-get-one Dave’s Single.

Wendy's is offering BOGO deals for 12 days in December.

These deals are exclusively available in the Wendy’s app, and customers can also enjoy free delivery during breakfast for the entire month of December when ordering through the app.

Wendy’s recently announced the return of its Frosty Key Tags promotion, which allows customers to get free Frostys for an entire year to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a nonprofit dedicated to helping find safe, permanent and loving homes for the more than 113,000 children waiting in foster care.

The tag is available to purchase in Wendy’s restaurants and on its app starting Dec. 9 until Feb. 15, 2025 and costs $3. The stocking stuffer will unlock unlimited free Jr. Frosty treats with purchase throughout 2025.

