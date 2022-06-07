Wendy's is sweetening up its menu this summer with the addition of a strawberry-flavored Frosty.

The fast-food chain announced Monday that starting June 6, the Strawberry Frosty will be available on menus nationwide for a limited time. It's replacing the Vanilla Frosty for the meantime.

Wendy's said the fruity addition merges the same "creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with the flavor of sweet strawberry, perfectly encapsulating the taste of summertime.”

"We're always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company in a statement. "While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's."

Customers are already impressed with the new flavor offered by the fast-food chain.

"The new Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty is terrific, so creamy and strawberry-y. I mean there are no surprises but it delivers 100% and does not taste fake at all." one Twitter user wrote.

The new Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty is terrific, so creamy and strawberry-y. I mean there are no surprises but it delivers 100% and does not taste fake at all. Serious Steamie Award contender! @Wendys pic.twitter.com/Z36MREkMaP — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) June 6, 2022

Wendy’s new strawberry frosty is a gift from Heaven… 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/eWFljtHIuM — Loe Latham (@LoeLatham) June 7, 2022

🍓🤗 I didn’t think the day would come. A strawberry Frosty has arrived!! Day made, @Wendys. The whole family enjoyed ours. pic.twitter.com/eJjd2qY3Mc — Annette Lawless KAKE 🌻 (@AnnetteLawless) June 5, 2022

In 1969, when the restaurant opened, the Chocolate Frosty was the only flavor offered, but in 2006, the Vanilla Frosty was permanently added to the menu. In addition to the Strawberry Frosty, Wendy's also announced it's bringing back the seasonal Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad for customers to enjoy.

The new Frosty’s small size will be 99 cents but will also come in different sizes with varying prices.