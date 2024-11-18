90 minutes of terror: Video shows robbery, kidnapping, and deadly police shootout

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2019, a man wearing U.S. Postal Service gear and carrying boxes rang the door at Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables.

He wore a latex mask and carried a gun with a suppressor. He fired his gun - sending a bullet ricocheting off the floor and injuring an employee.

The armed robbery was the first act in what became a 90-minute cross-county crime spree, chase and, ultimately, shootout where two innocent men were killed by police bullets.

Among them, a father and UPS driver, Frank Ordonez, who was kidnapped by the robbers when he was finishing his last delivery.

NBC6 Investigates has obtained hours of video and other never-before-seen evidence of those events nearly five years ago.

For the first time, you will see what officers saw when they opened fire on the robbers. Prosecutors allege the evidence proves four officers are criminal killers after gunfire hit Ordonez and Richard Cutshaw, a driver in a car at a stoplight. A judge or jury will decide if it was manslaughter or reasonable split-second decisions by officers trying to protect themselves and dozens of others.

Our investigation starts Monday at 4 p.m.