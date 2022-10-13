Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death

A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment.

It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911.

The Broward Medical Examiner determined the 18-year-old died from an accidental drug overdose. The office’s chief toxicologist told prosecutors the amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs found in her system were “extremely high.”

According to court records, Parikh told Fort Lauderdale Police officers the two met the night before her death and he “said he had the marijuana and cocaine that they used.” While officers didn't suspect foul play, they opened an investigation and notified the Florida Department of Health the following day.

The Broward State Attorney won’t be filing charges against Parikh in connection to the death.

In a closed out memo provided to NBC 6 Investigators, Broward Assistant State Attorney Molly McGuire wrote, “While Naval Parikh’s behavior is reprehensible, there is no evidence to prove that he provided Langille with any drugs other than the cannabis and cocaine he admits giving her. Ms. Langille’s text messages and Snapchat posts strongly imply that she was ingesting other substances while at Parikh’s home, however, those communications are hearsay and inadmissible in a prosecution against Parikh.”

It goes on to say, “it is clear Langille had been getting illegal drugs from multiple sources over the few days that preceded her death, and using several illegal drugs for the weeks leading up to her death.”

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office determined the fentanyl found in Langille’s system “would be fatal at the level it was detected in her blood” and the cocaine “could possibly be fatal” in the levels detected. The office’s chief toxicologist told a Fort Lauderdale detective he wouldn’t be able to say the “amount of cocaine alone in her system was enough to kill her.”

Langille’s toxicology report doesn’t list marijuana, despite being cited by prosecutors and police.

Parikh’s attorney Oliver Birman sent NBC 6 a statement, “Dr. Parikh hopes to finally put this sad event behind him. It was a very traumatic event for him. The investigation shows a few points clearly. First, the witness statements prove Dr. Parikh never met Ms. Langille at a bar nor did he invite her over and instead somebody else invited Ms. Langille to Dr. Parikh’s apartment. Further, the medical reports, including the autopsy reports, all show no evidence of any sexual intercourse. Finally, the investigation and closing report prove that upon discovering the deceased, Dr. Parikh attempted to assist and resuscitate Ms. Langille. This situation has been sad and difficult for everyone, and Dr. Parikh continues to pray for Ms. Langille’s family.”

His attorney’s statement points to police interviews where witnesses told investigators the physician didn’t meet Langille at a bar. Instead, they said one of his friends invited her over to Parikh’s apartment. The prosecutors’ memo also includes these witnesses’ accounts.

In court filings, Parikh also denied giving any drugs to Langille.

An NBC 6 Investigation found Parikh’s medical license remained unchanged following Langille’s death.

His medical license remains “clear and active.” There are no complaints, emergency actions or disciplinary cases listed in his public profile. According to the Florida Department of Health, Parikh holds staff privileges at two hospitals in Broward and he can prescribe controlled substances.

NBC 6 reached out to the last-known attorneys representing Langille's family. We have not received a response yet.