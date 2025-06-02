Feds ‘excluded' Monroe County Sheriff's Office from cocaine distribution probe, citing suspected leaks to main target

The Monroe County Sheriff's office was "intentionally and systematically excluded" from key parts of a three-year FBI investigation into cocaine distribution in the Florida Keys amid concerns at least one official with the local agency was leaking to the alleged head of the operation, according to a federal prosecutor’s court filing and an FBI agent’s testimony at a subsequent hearing.

In the filing, which the government unsuccessfully sought to have sealed from public view to protect ongoing investigations, the prosecution claims the suspected leader of the conspiracy was "tipped off in advance" to a search of his $2 million waterfront home and that someone connected to the sheriff’s office "relayed information" about the search warrant.

The investigation led in September to the indictment and arrests of 27 people, many of them commercial or charter fishermen, men positioned to find kilos of cocaine floating in the waters or snarled in the mangroves of the Florida Keys, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release on the indictment and subsequent court pleadings.

And, the government alleges, it was well-known to local law enforcement and civilians to whom finders of cocaine could turn for distribution: John Robert Strama Jr., a 43-year-old speedboat racer and boat mechanic who is the lead defendant in the case. He faces up to life in prison if convicted, as charged, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than five kilos of cocaine.

FEDS: TARGET 'TIPPED OFF'

The feds' frustration with the sheriff's office boiled over in April when they claimed in a motion to revoke Strama’s bond to have "probable cause" Strama was "tipped off" a second time, on April 17.

Late that afternoon, the agent testified, he called a Monroe County Sheriff's “official” to say he was heading to a Metro PCS store in Marathon as part of "the Strama case." FBI Special Agent Matthew Ward was investigating whether Strama tampered with or intimidated a co-defendant at the store while free on bond the day before and, Ward testified, he wanted local law enforcement advice as he sought surveillance video.

But soon after Ward arrived – about 30 minutes after hanging up with the sheriff’s official – Strama showed up and surveilled the FBI agent, then questioned the store clerk about Ward’s intentions after Ward left, the government’s motion states.

Ward was there because the co-defendant, who had just agreed to cooperate in the case, reported an "angry, mad and aggressive" Strama confronted him outside the store on April 16, according to the court filing.

"What the f***?" Strama is quoted as asking the co-defendant in the U.S. Attorney's ultimately unsuccessful motion to revoke Strama's bond. “My attorney says you're cooperating ... We aren't supposed to take plea deals," Strama said, according to Ward's recounting of his interview with the co-defendant, Nyran Ross.

In seeking Strama's incarceration before trial, the government argued Ross “became, and remains, a direct threat to Strama and Strama knows it" because Ross pled guilty and agreed to cooperate with the feds the previous week.

The government claimed at a May 5 bond revocation hearing that Strama "clearly intended to intimidate (Ross) from cooperating and testifying," but Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis found insufficient evidence of that.

She did find Strama violated the terms of his pretrial release by having contact with Ross and another co-defendant, who has also pleaded guilty. But she did not find enough evidence of witness tampering or obstruction by Strama to justify revoking Strama's $250,000 personal surety bond and jailing him as he awaits trial -- a decision upheld last Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS

As for the allegations of law enforcement leaks, the Monroe Sheriff's Office said it had not been informed of the allegations by federal authorities, learning of them only after being questioned by NBC6 Investigates.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay said he then “spoke to FBI management (which) stated they have no issues with MCSO or any MCSO personnel regarding any FBI investigation."

NBC6 Investigates then forwarded to the sheriff the court filing containing the allegations – a memorandum the government had repeatedly asked Judge Louis to seal from public view to protect others involved and “preserve the integrity of ongoing investigations.” The judge twice denied the government’s request to seal, though she allowed some redactions, including information about at least one sheriff’s employee suspected of leaking.

Also provided to the sheriff: portions of FBI Agent Ward’s testimony at the bond revocation hearing where he confirmed a “Monroe County sheriff’s officer” was the one he suspected of leaking on April 17, though he admitted he had no evidence of any communication between that deputy and Strama regarding Ward’s trip to the cellphone store. The suspected leak of search warrant information to Strama and the basis for that were not broached in the hearing.

The sheriff’s office said it has "serious doubts about (the allegations’) veracity,” calling them “Agent Ward’s unsubstantiated suspicions” about an employee who is not named in the public record – not enough for it to launch a criminal or internal investigation, the statement said.

As for the government’s filing stating MCSO was “intentionally and systematically excluded from the FBI’s multiyear underlying investigation” of Strama and the others amid concerns of a leak, the sheriff’s office said such an exclusion would be “up to them” -- the feds.

Asked to help resolve the apparent contradiction between what Ward and the prosecutor have represented to the court and the sheriff being told the FBI has “no issues” with his agency, a spokesman for FBI's Miami Division, where Ward is assigned to a drug trafficking task force, responded: “Because this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment.”

Also asked to clarify why the sheriff was kept in the dark about the matter until informed by NBC6 Investigates, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the case “is an ongoing prosecution (and) the office does not comment on active litigation.”

FEDS: 'PROBABLE CAUSE' OF 'TIP-OFF'

At the May 5 hearing seeking revocation of Strama’s bond, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean McLaughlin argued "our interaction with Monroe County (was) the triggering event" leading Strama to the Metro PCS store while Ward was still inside. He wrote in the partially redacted memorandum supporting the motion that “probable cause” Strama was “tipped off” by a Monroe County Sheriff’s employee was “further corroborated” by a contact in Strama’s phone that he previously texted with, though the content of the texts and identifying information are not revealed. It’s not clear whether that person is the same sheriff’s office official Ward spoke with on April 17.

About 30 minutes after ending the call that day with the sheriff's “official,” Ward was inside the store when, he testified, he made eye contact with Strama outside "clearly conducting surveillance," the prosecutor alleged in the government’s filing.

One minute after Ward left the store, video surveillance shows Strama walking in. The clerk told the FBI he inquired about a cheap phone before asking her if the man who just left (FBI agent Ward) was asking about him, which she denied and Strama soon left, according to the filing.

Strama's lawyer, Sam Rabin, argued in the hearing there was no proof Strama was tipped off by a sheriff’s employee, noting a call log showed his office had spoken with Strama about four hours before the visit. He also elicited from Ward that he – Rabin – had told prosecutor McLaughlin after the encounter at the store that “I had told Mr. Strama to go to the Metro PCS store and see if there were videos or cameras”

McLaughlin countered in his argument to Judge Louis: “I am not really buying that. I do not believe Mr. Rabin would be sending defendant Strama to investigate his own bond violations. That is why they have investigators. … We think the triggering event was really the interaction with Monroe County and not with Mr. Rabin.”

In his filing, McLaughlin described surveillance video showing Strama on his phone before he entered and again after he left the store, but the government’s check of Strama’s cellphone records showed no calls made or received during that time frame. “This is not surprising,” McLaughlin wrote, “given that defendant Strama now utilizes FaceTime and FaceTime audio, which is not captured by phone service provider toll records, for illegal activities and in order to further avoid law enforcement detection.”

If Strama were sent there by his attorney to inquire about video, nothing in the government's public account of his visit mentions Strama asking the clerk about surveillance video. The clerk was so “scared” after her interaction with the FBI and Strama, she had to be relieved of the rest of her shift and has stopped communicating with the FBI, according to the government’s memo.

Whoever sent Strama to the store, the magistrate judge found there was not probable cause he was there to obstruct the investigation of his bond violation.

NO COMMENT FROM STRAMA

Rabin has not responded to phone calls and emails seeking his comment.

As for his client, NBC6 Investigates asked him several questions as he walked in the federal courthouse for a May 19 hearing:

Who at the Monroe County sheriff’s office did he have as a contact in his phone?

Did anyone at the sheriff’s office tip him off to either the search warrant or to Ward heading to the Metro PCS store?

Why did he go to the store right after the FBI agent called an official from the county sheriff’s office?

He did not respond to any of them.

He was in court because the government appealed the magistrate judge’s decision not to revoke Strama's bond.

But Judge Ruiz denied the appeal, agreeing that concerns over Strama contacting witnesses were alleviated when the magistrate imposed more restrictions on his pretrial freedom. He is now on house arrest with electronic monitoring and his phone has been replaced with a "dumb" phone with no internet capabilities, so he cannot use FaceTime to communicate.

He can leave home with permission for religious, legal, medical and work activities, and he continues to be forbidden from contact with other defendants or witnesses, according to the judge’s order.

There was no mention in the May 19 hearing of suspected leaks to Strama by someone with law enforcement or about him being tipped off about a prior search warrant of his $2 million Gulf-front home, which was raided by the FBI on December 1, 2023.

And Judge Ruiz quickly dismissed the government’s contention there was evidence Strama continued to distribute cocaine after his arrest last September, saying there was "a lot of smoke and no fire."

Amid that smoke: statements from two co-defendants who, the government noted in its filing, accused Strama of receiving up to 30 kilos of cocaine last summer from a charter or commercial fisherman who found it at sea. They claimed Strama paid the man $35,000 with a promise to pay more once he sold it.

But, according to government pleadings, the fisherman who found the cocaine – who remains unindicted – wanted to avoid attention from federal authorities after the indictment was filed and arrests made last September. So, the government claimed, he asked a go-between to tell Strama to keep whatever money he got from selling any remaining kilos.

But the court found no corroboration of the co-defendants’ claims – they did not testify in person at either hearing – and the FBI never obtained a search warrant for the marina where they were told some of the cocaine had been stored. That marina is directly across a canal and in clear view from the offices of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force that has spent years trying to shut down the ring they allege Strama headed.

Five of the 27 defendants indicted have pled guilty; the only two sentenced so far have received sentences of 15 months and 21 months for their roles in the conspiracy.

Yancy Clement Benitez – as with at least three defendants, a now-former employee of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority – avoided indictment and has pled guilty in a separate case, admitting he conspired with Strama and other indicted co-defendants to distribute more than five kilos of cocaine, according to a factual proffer he signed with his plea agreement last November. His attorney declined comment.

Strama and the others have pled not guilty.

TAKING CHILD TO HUNT 'SQUARE GROUPERS'?

In addition to being charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than five kilos of cocaine, Strama is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (he was convicted in Monroe County more than 15 years ago of grand theft and dealing in stolen property – a boat engine).

He’s also charged in the indictment with using a minor while engaging in drug trafficking to avoid detection and apprehension. That charge, the prosecutor alleges, is based on video the FBI recovered from his phone showing him taking his then-three-year-old daughter on personal watercraft rides to look for “floaters,” packages of cocaine that wash up in the Keys. The indictment alleges they recovered at least a half kilo of cocaine in September through November 2023.

One video obtained from his phone is described by the government in this way:

Strama cruises slowly by mangroves and asks his child, “What are we doing?”

“We’re looking for square groupers,” his daughter replies, as floating packages of cocaine are known in the Keys.

“Does that mean a lot of money?” he asks, prompting the child to nod affirmatively.

If convicted as charged, Strama faces up to life in prison, though the government estimates sentencing guidelines advise a range of 21 to 27 years, along with forfeiture of his house, a speedboat and the personal watercraft.