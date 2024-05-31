Police reports list former MDFR lieutenant as suspect in hidden camera investigation

NBC6 Investigators learned new details about the investigation into a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lieutenant who allegedly placed hidden cameras inside fire station bathrooms.

The initial reports of the incident surfaced in April 2023 and over a year later, no charges have been filed.

Police reports recently obtained by the NBC6 Investigators detail the allegations against Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) Lt. Manuel “Manny” Fernandez.

In April 2023, NBC6 first told you about a hidden camera discovered inside an employees’ bathroom of MDFR fire station 69 in Doral. A firefighter notified supervisors after a police report said he noticed a “suspicious USB wall charging device,” discovering it was a “covert video recording device.”

NBC6 Investigators learned that wasn’t the only fire station where firefighters were being recorded inside a restroom. Police investigators also found videos recorded at MDFR fire station 66 in southwest Miami-Dade inside an individual women’s bathroom with a shower for employees.

Police say one video shows “a white male wearing a uniform shirt and silver watch on his wrist adjusting the camera.” They used shift records and shipping information from the camera company to identify Lt. Fernandez, according to a police report.

Miami-Dade Police turned their findings over to the State Attorney’s Office. A year since the camera was discovered, a source close to the matter tells NBC6 that the office is actively investigating.

NBC6 contacted the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office (SAO), a spokesperson told us: “as a matter of policy, the SAO would neither confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation.”

NBC6 tried calling and emailing Fernandez but have not heard back.

When investigators met with Fernandez, he refused to speak with them according to a police report. An internal memo directed to Fire Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah noted, “Shortly after the department was made aware of the hidden camera… (LT. Manuel Fernandez) checked himself abruptly into a rehab center.”

His union’s president William McAllister declined an on-camera interview but told NBC6 in a statement: “First, our own firefighters were the victims of these disgusting video voyeurism recordings inside a firehouse. While the police were tasked with investigating the matter to determine who was responsible, our only concern was the mental health of those victims recorded. We had to build out programs and find resources for those affected, and I hope we’ve done enough to support them all as they recover from this unspeakable act.”

He went on to say, “While rumors and allegations have circulated these cameras may have been hidden by a fellow firefighter, the police investigation hasn’t concluded and no one has been charged. Local 1403 hopes the police soon determine the identity of the person who committed these crimes against our firefighters, whoever they may be. When they do, I urge the courts to prosecute them to the fullest extent allowed.”

MDFR put Fernandez on paid administrative duty working from home, writing in a memo the police told them he was “their prime suspect.”

On March 14, the department ordered him to report for work at headquarters. According to this memo, Fernandez sent an email saying “I am living 6 hours away from Dade County now, due to current events… I need some time to relocate...”

Just days later, Fernandez sent a memo to Chief Jadallah, writing: “due to the nature of my situation, I feel that my resignation would be the best for both sides…”

The Miami-Dade Department sent NBC6 the following statement:

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) remains committed to upholding its employees to the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability. For this reason, any alleged misconduct by one of our employees is taken very seriously and is followed by a full investigative process.

In response to the incident that took place at one of our fire stations, the MDFR Administration took immediate action to assist and cooperate with our law enforcement partners during the course of this criminal investigation. As a result of the process, the employee identified as a person of interest in this investigation is no longer employed by MDFR.

This unexpected incident led to the implementation of comprehensive security enhancements throughout our facilities. These efforts included a newly formed security task force in charge of conducting inspections of our stations, increased security protocols, and the revision of policies and procedures aimed at ensuring the privacy and safety of our employees.

Although MDFR Administration does not have investigative authority over criminal matters, we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure that justice is served. MDFR remains committed to fostering a supportive work environment where our employees feel safe and secure.”