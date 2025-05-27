‘I've never felt so alone': Lawsuit claims woman was wrongfully Baker Acted

A South Florida woman is taking legal action claiming she was held in mental institutions for nearly two weeks – for no legitimate reason.

The case centers around Florida’s Baker Act, a state law by which people can be taken involuntarily for a mental health evaluation, if, among other reasons, they are a risk to themselves or others.

In her lawsuit, Demoree Hadley claims that was not the case.

She shared body camera video that she says proves her case and raises concerns about how the law, designed to protect people, can be implemented.

The incident happened on March 27, 2024. Video from body-worn cameras shows Broward Sheriff’s deputies met on the side of the road in Dania Beach by a man wearing a gray shirt.

“I’m waiting for car to go by,” he tells deputies, “There’s a girl driving it. She’s kind of a mentally unstable person.”

BSO has not responded to inquiries about who called the deputies there, but it appears they are taking direction from a man wearing a gray shirt.

“She’s heading over here right now,” says the man, “…They have a GPS on her.”

The man, whose name is James Fondo, asks deputies to follow him to a nearby parking lot once she arrives.

“I have a doctor, Dr. Bober from Hollywood Memorial Hospital who’s waiting for her to show up,” Fondo tells the deputies. “He’s going to Baker Act her.”

The woman, Demoree, says she was lured to that parking lot by someone posing as a potential client for the landscaping company she runs with her then-boyfriend, now husband.

But according to her lawsuit, when she showed up, she was approached by people she says she’d never met, including Dr. Daniel Bober – the chief of psychiatry at Memorial Regional Hospital, who also runs a private practice.

“I already knew. I had intuition, something is not right here,” Demoree said.

Deputies also had questions for those present, at least at first.

“Who are you guys?” one deputy asked the people at the scene. “So, we’re a mobile crisis team working with Dr. Bober from Memorial Hospital,” one of the men answered.

Memorial Healthcare told us there is no mobile crisis team affiliated with the hospital. And Dr. Bober didn’t respond to inquiries from NBC6. We found the three people seen on the video are James Fondo, Steven and Jessica Cady, who are the owners of a private security company called Sig 9. According to the company’s website, both men are former high-ranking BSO officers.

In the video, Demoree asks if she is being detained.

“For now, you’re being detained,” says Dr. Bober.

The Baker Act, which Dr. Bober was citing, allows a physician to order someone they’ve examined in the previous 48 hours be held against their will in a mental health facility if they pose a risk to themselves or others. And the doctor can ask law enforcement to take them there.

In the video, Demoree tells deputies several times that Bober is not her doctor, and she has never met him.

“He’s a doctor, he’s part of the mobile crisis unit,” one deputy responded when she voiced such concerns.

“I’ve never spoken to him,” Demoree says.

“I don’t care,” the deputy responds.

Demoree says Dr. Bober never examined her.

On the Baker Act paperwork, Dr. Bober certified he did that exam at 5:56 p.m. that day, the same time video shows them all still in that parking lot.

He diagnosed her with an “unspecified psychosis,” adding she was a risk to herself.

“I have three different collateral sources of information that she has been acting psychotic and she threatened to overdose,” Bober can be heard saying in the video. The doctor also tells Demoree, “I spoke to your mom. I spoke to your aunt.”

“What he (Bober) told me was we received a call from your family that you tried to OD (overdose) the night before and you’re being Baker Acted,” Demoree said. “My question was like, ‘what are you talking about?’”

According to experts NBC6 spoke with, it’s common for health professionals to take family’s concerns into account, and ultimately, the decision to Baker Act someone is up to the healthcare professional on scene.

Demoree asserts in her lawsuit that she has no mental health history and does not use illegal drugs. She also shared records from Memorial Regional Hospital showing that drug test results from that day were negative

“I have concerns about how all of this happened,” said attorney Hilton Napoleon II.

Napoleon is representing Demoree in the lawsuit she filed this month, alleging she spent nearly two weeks “falsely detained under Florida’s Baker Act and Marchman Act” –a similar law that allows involuntary substance abuse treatment. She claims it all stems from an ongoing dispute between Demoree and her own mother, who denies the allegations. In a motion to dismiss Demoree’s lawsuit, her mother says the family “attempted to get help…” “out of concern for her daughter’s physical and mental well-being.”

“I've been practicing law for 20 years and I’ve never seen a case like this before,” Napoleon said.

The lawsuit claims deputies “never verified the identity of the individuals on scene” and took their word despite Demoree repeatedly voicing concerns.

“I can’t drive myself?” Demoree can be heard asking deputies.

“No, you’re going to have to go with them,” said one deputy in response.

He directs Demoree toward a gray pick-up truck. At this point, Demoree asks if deputies could transport her instead.

“You’re going to be in handcuffs,” says the deputy, “The dog is not going to be able to come.”

“I don’t want to be in handcuffs,” says Demoree, who also has her pet dog with her in a carrier.

“Ok, we are going to take you to their vehicle,” says the deputy.

“You can't just force a woman into a dark gray truck without validating or verifying the story that's being told,” Napoleon said.

A spokesperson for BSO tells NBC6 Investigates the incident is now under review.

Sig 9 provided the following statement:

“SIG 9, LLC is a licensed professional security and transportation services provider. In March 2024, our team was engaged by a licensed mental health professional to assist with a voluntary transport of an adult female to a medical facility for psychiatric evaluation.

The transport was conducted respectfully, with the individual retaining full possession of her phone and personal belongings, and freely entering and exiting the vehicle under her own power. The presence of our personnel was requested to avoid the need for law enforcement intervention.

We strongly deny any involvement in, or knowledge of, a ‘conspiracy’ as alleged in pending litigation. Our role was limited, lawful, and conducted in good faith under the direction of a licensed physician. Because this matter is currently being litigated in federal court, we will not comment further on specific legal allegations. We trust the judicial process will bring clarity to the facts.”

Demoree was held for nearly two weeks at two mental health facilities, initially under the Baker Act, and then per a court order for a similar law used to hold drug abusers.

Demoree shared medical records, including discharged paperwork, that list her diagnosis as “persistent depressive disorder,” which she disputes.

“I don't think I’ve ever felt so alone and unseen and unheard in my whole entire life,” she said.

Memorial Healthcare tells us they’re not able to speak about the case due to the pending lawsuit. The second facility where Demoree was transferred, called Life Skills South Florida, has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Dr. Daniel Bober told NBC6 initially he couldn’t discuss the case because of privacy restrictions. Demoree then provided a release allowing him to do so, but so far, he has not responded to our inquiries.

Demoree’s mother has denied any wrongdoing, claiming her actions were based on legitimate concerns.