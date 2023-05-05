Miami-Dade Store Left in Flames After E-Bike Battery Exploded

Electric bikes have become a popular and convenient way to get around, with sales soaring in recent years.

The Light Electric Vehicle Association, an industry group, estimates that approximately 1.1 million e-bikes were imported into the U.S. in 2022, showing an increase from previous years.

But concerns about what powers most of them are also on the rise.

There have been dozens of fires involving lithium-ion batteries across the country, including in South Florida.

'It Was a Nightmare'

A surveillance camera captured the moment the battery of an E-bike exploded inside Andante Bike Shop in Cutler Bay over a year ago. Flames spread quickly.

The scene is still fresh in the mind of manager Celina Perdomo.

"I came running, I came here, all the bicycles were outside the shop,” Perdomo said. “It was a nightmare.”

Perdomo said she left the battery charging and closed the store for the day. Shortly after, she received the distressing call.

"My heart was broken," she told NBC6 Responds while fighting back tears.

According to a report from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, the fire was caused by “failure of equipment or heat source,” involving the battery charger and rectifier.

The damage was estimated at $250,000.

The owner of the shop, Mauricio Orozco, lives in Colorado while his sister Celina runs the store. He told NBC6 that he had previously tried to replace the battery that exploded.

"The company said, ‘Oh no, we no longer have that battery because these are parts that come from China,’" Orozco said.

So he said he sent it to a repair shop.

“For months later, we got it back, and boom. That’s when it happened,” Orozco said.

More Batteries, More Fires

NBC6 Responds reviewed over a dozen reports of battery-related fires in Miami-Dade County in the past year.

While the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department (MDFR) does not track fires by the type of battery involved, we found several incidents where a lithium battery or products that normally use them caught fire. Among them, the fire at Andante Bike Shop.

"It's definitely a concern here in South Florida," said Lt. Mike Adams, a MDFR fire and explosion investigator.

The department recently held an event to show insurance companies the fire hazards involving lithium-ion batteries.

“We're seeing more fires with lithium-ion batteries in general. There's not a spike because there's an issue with the batteries. There's just so many of them now,” Lt. Adams said. "Everything that’s rechargeable at least has one of these batteries in it. "

Lt. Adams said fires can be caused by improper charging, improper care, and improper storage.

"When you have an improper charger in a wrong area, unprotected and unwatched, you have a potential for a fire," he said.

Another issue: batteries getting in contact with water.

“The batteries aren't designed to be submerged under water. So once the batteries get wet, there are electrical failures, corrosion of the battery terminals, which could lead to the failures,” he explained.

Efforts to Regulate

Fires and explosions involving lithium-ion batteries have been reported nationwide, leading to injuries and even deaths, including two children in New York.

Senators from New York recently introduced a bill aimed at regulating lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes and e-scooters after more than 200 fires and two children died in the city.

"If passed, it will take and help take improperly manufactured batteries off the market," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said.

Consumer Reports point to a 2016 trade law change that allows items under $800 to be shipped from overseas without paying import taxes and being less likely to be inspected. The organization says that led to an influx of "poorly made" and "inexpensive bikes" into the market.

The city of New York recently passed legislation requiring certain safety standards for e-bikes and e-scooters batteries and banning their resale.

Warning Signs

Lt. Adams told NBC6 Responds there are warning signs to watch out for.

“If it (the battery) doesn't charge correctly, it drains really fast. Things like that are an indicator that there is an issue with the battery (that) needs to be replaced,” he explained.

