Property manager featured in NBC6 investigation arrested

A property manager featured in an NBC6 Investigation is under arrest.

Prosecutors say Michael Curtis and his company stole a nearly half-a-million-dollar insurance settlement from homeowners at the Fairways of Sunrise.

“We've been through hell and back and for so many years and we couldn't find no resolution,” said Valarie Davis, a homeowner.

Homeowners at the community say they finally feel like someone is listening after police arrested Curtis, who owns BDM Property Management, on grand theft and perjury charges Saturday.

“I saw the text and I was like, ‘thank you, Jesus!’ Finally, something is being done about this,” said homeowner Claudia Knight.

Investigators say Curtis stole insurance money paid to the community for damage caused by Hurricane Irma and lied to homeowners about the payment. During Curtis’ court appearance Monday, his lawyer questioned what proof police have.

“They have nothing in here that shows it was taken without permission other than this officer’s statement,” said Elias Hilal, the attorney representing Curtis.

Records filed in civil court show Curtis signed the settlement agreement in January of 2020, which left Fairways with over $444,000. Days after the association got the funds, investigators say an unauthorized check was made to Curtis’ company. A copy of the check shows $439,000 paid to BDM property management – the memo line calls it a “management fee” for hurricane repairs.

“Because of the Irma money not being there, people have to be trying to fix their own places,” Knight said.

“He got the money. He took it, hid it from us,” Davis said, adding Curtis never told owners the money had been paid.

Video from a recorded meeting in June of 2021 shows Curtis telling them instead, the insurance company got the case dismissed, and no money would be paid.

“She (insurance attorney) found the one loophole that she needed to get your whole case thrown out,” Curtis can be heard saying in the video.

Fairways cut ties with Curtis in 2021 and have been in litigation with him ever since.

Curtis is charged with perjury for allegedly lying under oath in that case, telling a judge he was “not aware” of any money paid by the insurance company.

In September, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation revoked Curtis and BDM’s licenses based on his conduct at the Fairways of Sunrise, according to the revocation order. But he has been able to keep working at least temporarily as he appeals the revocation in court.

NBC6 Investigates previously reported on similar complaints from other communities managed by Curtis and BDM alleging bullying, unpaid bills, and missing funds.

“These other communities, all I can say as I've said before, don't give up. Perseverance is the key,” Knight said.

Curtis is being held on a $100,000 bond, and a judge is requiring he show any funds used to bond out were obtained legitimately.

NBC6 reached out to his attorney Elias Hilal to ask about the charges, but so far, we have not heard back.

A representative for Curtis previously told NBC6 complaints related to his license being revoked have no merit.