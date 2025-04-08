Young mother traveled to Miami for plastic surgery. She died hours later while at recovery house

The death of a young mother while at a post-surgery recovery house is now the subject of a police investigation.

The woman’s mother spoke exclusively to NBC6 Investigates about what she believes happened to her daughter and is calling for change to prevent others from being hurt.

She said 28-year-old Ahmonique Miller and her sister Kiera Barnes, 19, both traveled to Miami from Las Vegas to undergo cosmetic procedures at Avana Plastic Surgery Clinic. Hours later, Ahmonique died while staying at a home advertising as a post-surgery recovery house.

Videos shared on social media documented the sisters’ journey to South Florida to undergo cosmetic surgery and recover together. Their mother, Wakeelah, says both women were excited about the trip. She said they paid $1,500 each to stay six nights at a business located on SW 4th Street called Keyla’s Recovery House. But Ahmonique never made it home.

“I have to remind myself every day that this is real,” Wakeelah said. “She's not calling, she's not going to send a text and that… Ahmonique is not coming back.”

Ahmonique was a new mother herself, to a one-year-old girl.

“My daughter is supposed to be here with her daughter,” Wakeelah said. “And unfortunately, she is not.”

Instead, according to a Miami Police incident report, officers and fire rescue crews responded to the house the night of March 7, which they say was “operating as an illegal post-plastic surgery recovery home.” Inside, they found Ahmonique already dead, and showing signs of rigor mortis, an indication she had likely been dead for hours. They described finding her as heavily bandaged, face down on a bed.

“From what Kiera is saying that a muscle relaxer was given and possibly multiple Percocets,” Wakeelah said.

Kiera also told police someone at the house gave Ahmonique medication, which is redacted in the report, so she could rest. She went to sleep but never woke up.

“At first, the response was, she's fine, nothing is wrong,” said Jahra McLawrence, an attorney for the family. “But once they realized that she had passed away, then it wasn't that they treated it like an emergency, but panic started to set in.”

At this time, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has not linked any medication to Ahmonique’s death and told NBC6 Investigates they are still working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Bob Pardo is the attorney representing the woman who runs Keyla’s Recovery, Keyla Oliver. When asked about the recovery house and details related to Ahmonique’s death, Pardo told NBC6 they do not comment on pending investigations.

NBC6 Investigates has previously reported on the growing number of unlicensed recovery houses operating in South Florida, the law enforcement efforts to shut them down and calls for tougher laws.

“So, I don't understand. Where is the legislation? Where is the follow-up? …Where is the outrage?” McLawrence asked, citing NBC6’s previous reporting.

“Ahmonique is not the first,” Wakeelah said. “And I hope that she is the last that this happens to.”

Wakeelah says the state has an obligation to enact policies that protect the women who travel here for cosmetic procedures, women like her daughter.

“It is a big deal,” she added. “A little girl is now without her mother today.”

Avana, the clinic where Ahmonique had her surgery, has not yet replied to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Miami Police says her death remains under investigation.