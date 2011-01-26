Authentic '70s Style at Fox House

We've been reading about new L.A. denim line Mother just about everywhere, and we're so infatuated with the super-saturated blue of this high-waisted pair (above) that we're debating whether a) a petition to bring the brand to Miami would prove effective or b) it's just easier to just fly out to L.A. for our denim fix.

Fortunately, a third option has emerged. While not a replacement, these high-waisted cerulean trousers ($58) from local vintage e-tailer Fox House might just hold us over. And if we beat you to 'em, don't worry -- there are plenty of other perfect-for-spring '70s styles on the site.

You can also catch owner Tobi Salver at local markets, where her vintage goodies are available at a discount.