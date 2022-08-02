Family Members Read Victim Impact Statements as Week Three of Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Begins

13 photos 1/13 Gena Hoyer, with her husband, Tom, at her side, wipes away tears during the penalty phase of the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. 2/13 Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill speaks with Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann before the start of the day’s events in the penalty phase of the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. 3/13 Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz hands evidence photos to Medical Examiner Dr. Terrill Tops during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. 4/13 Broward Sheriff’s Office detective Ron Faircloth examines a cell phone left at the crime scene as he testifies during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. 5/13 Patricia Padauy Oliver holds a photograph of her son, Joaquin Oliver before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. 6/13 Patricia Padauy Oliver (left) looks on as Andrea Ghersi gives her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. 7/13 Victoria Gonzalez who has been called Joaquin Oliver’s girlfriend, but says they called themselves “soulmates,” gives her victim impact statement saying, “He was simply just happy to be human,” during the penalty phase of the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. 8/13 The JROTC shirt worn by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown bagged as evidence during the penalty phase of Cruz’s trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. 9/13 Michael Schulman leaves the witness stand after giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. Schulman’s son, Scott Beigel, was killed in the 2018 shootings. 10/13 Linda Beigel Schulman holds a photograph of her son, Scott Beigel, before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. 11/13 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter holds his head during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. 12/13 Kelly Petty breaks down as she is asked to identify her daughter in a photograph (not shown) before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. 13/13 Retired MSD JROTC teacher Sgt. John Navarra points to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz as he testifies during the penalty phase of Cruz’s trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022.

