Parricide: The act of killing a parent. Backstage

Carlos Hallowell murdered his mother when he was 17 years old and, now he is 22 years old. <br>Photo by Adriana Mocciola
Adriana Mocciola
Carlos Hallowell murdered his mother when he was 17 years old and, now he is 22 years old.
Photo by Adriana Mocciola
Zahira Collazo, Christian Colón and Adriana Mocciola from NBC6 and Telemundo 51 traveled to Malone, Florida to do an exclusive interview with Carlos Hallowell, who murdered his mother when he was 17 years old
Zahira Collazo, Christian Colón and Adriana Mocciola from NBC6 and Telemundo 51 traveled to Malone, Florida to do an exclusive interview with Carlos Hallowell, who murdered his mother when he was 17 years old
Adriana Mocciola
NBC6 and Telemundo 51 Executive Producer, Adriana Mocciola, talks with Carlos Hallowed, sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole
NBC6 and Telemundo 51 Executive Producer, Adriana Mocciola, talks with Carlos Hallowed, sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole
Adriana Mocciola, Christian Colón and Zahira Collazo
Adriana Mocciola
Adriana Mocciola, Christian Colón and Zahira Collazo
