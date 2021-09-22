Peter, Rose Begin to Deteriorate as Two Potential Systems Being Watched: NHC

While both Tropical Depressions Peter and Rose seem to be on their final legs, forecasters are watching two areas that could become the next named systems of the 2021 hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory on Peter has the system with winds of 35 miles per hour as it sits over 200 miles north of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Forecasts have the system continuing its northern push in the Atlantic Ocean before dying out.

Rose also has winds of 35 m.p.h. with the latest advisory as it sits over 1000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is moving to the northwest before it’s expected to make a northern turn and also die out in the waters of the Atlantic.

Two areas being watched include on in the northern Atlantic with a 50 percent chance of development in the next five days as it moves in a counterclockwise motion. The second area off the coast of Africa has an 80 percent chance of formation over the next two days as it moves to the northwest.

Those potential systems would be named Sam and Teresa if they form. Neither is expected to impact South Florida or the United States at this time.

The 2021 hurricane season has been an active one so far, with 17 named storms already topping the average of 14 for an entire year. The six named hurricanes are below the average of seven, while the three major hurricanes are on average for an entire season.