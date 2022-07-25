PHOTOS: AR-15 Used in Mass Shooting Shown During Sentencing Trial

10 photos 1/10 Shooter Nikolas Cruz walks into the courtroom during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 25, 2022. 2/10 Medical Examiner Dr. Wendolyn Sneed, describes the wounds on a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 25, 2022. 3/10 Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill waits her turn to question a witness during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 25, 2022. 4/10 Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Robinson, looks at crime scene photos of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 25, 2022. 5/10 Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, checks into evidence the weapon used in the MSD shooting during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 25, 2022. 6/10 BSO crime scene detective Miguel Suarez, shows bullet casings collected at the scene of the shooting during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 25, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Carline Jean/ Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) 7/10 Uber driver Laura Zechinni, who drove Nikolas Cruz to MSD, testifies during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 25, 2022. 8/10 BSO Sgt. Gloria Crespo identifies the weapon collected at the scene during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 25, 2022. 9/10 Capital defense attorney Casey Secor listens during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 25, 2022. 10/10 Former MSD student Justin Colton on the witness stand during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 25, 2022.

