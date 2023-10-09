Photos: Billboard Latin Music Awards Blue Carpet

16 photos
1/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Farruko arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
2/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Karol g arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
3/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: De La Ghetto arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
4/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Mashmellow arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
5/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Paris Hilton arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
6/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
7/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Peso Pluma arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
8/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Karol g arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
9/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Olga Tanon arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
10/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: La Materialista arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
11/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Nicki Nicole arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
12/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Yng Lvcas arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
13/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Bad Bunny arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
14/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Yandel arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
15/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)
16/16
PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2023 — Pictured: Tini arriving to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo)

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Israel-Hamas War
Photos: Israel-Hamas War
Dianne Feinstein's life in photos
Dianne Feinstein's life in photos
How does the Brightline station look inside?
How does the Brightline station look inside?
Look inside this futuristic oceanfront mansion just sold in Southern California
Look inside this futuristic oceanfront mansion just sold in Southern California
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us