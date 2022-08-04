PHOTOS: Building 1200 Shown for First Time Since Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Shooting Published August 4, 2022 • Updated on August 4, 2022 at 2:52 pm 5 photos 1/5 Jurors walk around the 1200 building, the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Thursday, August 4, 2022. 2/5 Vans transporting jurors arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to view the 1200 building the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place. 3/5 A sign reading 1240 west facing window and five bullet holes can be seen in a third floor window of the 1200 building, the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Thursday, August 4, 2022. 4/5 A sign reading hallway 3rd floor west facing and six bullet holes can be seen in a third floor window of the 1200 building, the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Thursday, August 4, 2022. 5/5 Getty Images PARKLAND, FLORIDA – AUGUST 04: Members of the prosecution team including, Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, second from right, and Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, right, walk towards the entrance at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on August 04, 2022 in Parkland, Florida. Jurors went to view the 1200 building, the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place during this penalty phase in the trial of confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz who previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Cruz waived his right to be present at the viewing. (Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images) More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Parkland Victims Remembered in Emotional Victim Impact Statements on Day 10 of Shooter's Trial PHOTOS: Families Describe Lasting Impact of Parkland Shooting to Jury on Day 11 of Gunman's Penalty Trial Family Members Read Victim Impact Statements as Week Three of Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Begins PHOTOS: Court Proceedings Show Events Before, After Shooting