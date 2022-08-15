PHOTOS: Celebrities, Public Figures Attend Grand Opening of Bad Bunny's New Brickell Restaurant

MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Bad Bunny attends the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: David Grutman and Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava attend the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: DJ Khaled and David Grutman attend the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Andy Garcia and Alex Pirez attend the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: David Grutman and Derek Jeter attend the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Julia Rose and Jake Paul attend the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Timbaland and David Grutman attend the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Prince Fred attends the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Noah Tepperberg, David Grutman and David Einhorn attend the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: The Nelk Boys and David Grutman attend the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Candice Swanepoel attends the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Michael Bay attends the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Terrence J attends the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Chantel Taleen Jeffries attends the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Chef Yisus attends the Gekko Miami restaurant grand opening celebration on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

