Photos: Celebs and stars at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix By NBC6 • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago A look at the stars and celebrities who are attending the 2025 Miami Grand Prix this weekend. 11 photos 1/11 Getty Images Former American football player Rob Gronkowski and his partner, Camille Kostek, arrive at the practice session for the 2025 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 2, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) 2/11 Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 01: Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and Angela Cullen, Scuderia Ferrari, in the garage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) 3/11 Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 01: Daddy Yankee in the Pitlane during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) 4/11 Getty Images MIAMI GARDENS, FL – MAY 01: Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg (27) of Team Germany and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto (5) of Team Brasil ;pose for a picture with Miami Dolphin players during media day prior to the running of the F! Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 01, 2025 at Miami International Autudrome in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 5/11 Getty Images (L-R) Miami Dolphins's player Bradley Chubb, McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri and Miami Dolphins's player Jaelan Phillips meet at the F1 team village ahead of the Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens, Florida on May 1, 2025. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) 6/11 Getty Images Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso (R) arrives with partner journalist Melissa Jiménez (3rd R) ahead of a practice session for the 2025 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 2, 2025. (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) 7/11 Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 01: Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams poses for a photo with Roberto Carlos during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) 8/11 Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 01: Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren throws an American football in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) 9/11 Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 01: Jaelan Phillips rides a mini car in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) 10/11 Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari and Alexandra Saint Mleux arrive in the Paddock with their dog Leo prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) 11/11 Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and Hannah St John a prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) This article tagged under: Miami