PHOTOS: Emotional Moments Captured on Day 1 of Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Published 31 mins ago • Updated 29 mins ago 10 photos 1/10 On Monday, July 18, 2022, relatives and family members arrive at the courtroom on the first day of the sentencing trial for the confessed Parkland school shooter at the Broward County Judicial Complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 2/10 Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz delivers his opening statement in the penalty phase of the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. 3/10 Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill sits next to capital defense attorney Casey Secor during the penalty phase of the trial for the confessed Parkland shooter. 4/10 Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus (right) talks to Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz (left) during the penalty phase of the trial for the confessed Parkland shooter in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 18, 2022. 5/10 The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter leans across assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis to confer with assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill during the penalty phase of his death penalty trial at the Broward County Courthouse. 6/10 The confessed Parkland shooter removes his glasses and looks down as video and audio are played from inside a classroom where shots were fired during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 7/10 Max Schachter, the father of 14-year-old Parkland victim Alex Schachter, reacts with his hands covering his mouth as video and audio are played from inside a classroom that was shot into during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 8/10 State witness Danielle Gilbert, who was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, cries during direct examination in the penalty phase trial of the confessed Parkland shooter. 9/10 State witness Brittany Sinitch, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, dries her eyes during direct examination in the penalty trial of the confessed Parkland shooter. 10/10 Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz presents an exhibit into evidence during the penalty phase trial of Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse.