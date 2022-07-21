PHOTOS: Events Following Parkland Gunman's Massacre Revealed in Court Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago 10 photos 1/10 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is led into court for the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 21, 2022. 2/10 Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Benjamin Wikander shows the brace he wears on his hand after he was shot during the shooting at his school. 3/10 Linda Beigel Schulman and Michael B. Schulman, listen during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 21, 2022. 4/10 Surveillance video shown in court of Nikolas Cruz in Subway of the defendant shortly after the shooting. 5/10 Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student John Wilford points out the defendant while he testifies about encountering Nikolas Cruz at a McDonalds shortly after the school shooting. Wilford’s sister Maddie was shot and severely injured in the shooting. 6/10 Photos shown in court of Nikolas Cruz during his arrest shortly after the shooting. Nikolas Cruz is in court for the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 21, 2022. 7/10 Coral Springs police officer Michael Leonard points out Nikolas Cruz in court. Leonard was the officer who arrested the defendant. 8/10 Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz speaks to the victims famlly during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 21, 2022. 9/10 Coral Springs police officer Kyle Reed points out Nikolas Cruz in Court. He was one of the officers involved in the arrest of the defendant shortly after the shooting. 10/10 Nikolas Cruz is escorted out of the courtroom by Broward County Sheriff officers during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 21, 2022. More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Students, Teachers Relive Parkland Massacre from the Witness Stand PHOTOS: Gripping Testimony Continues on Day 2 of Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial PHOTOS: Emotional Moments Captured on Day 1 of Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois