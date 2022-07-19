PHOTOS: Gripping Testimony Continues on Day 2 of Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Published 2 hours ago • Updated 27 mins ago 14 photos 1/14 Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Christopher McKenna, the first to encounter the gunman on the day of the shooting, points out the defendant during his testimony. 2/14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz listens to witness testimony during the second day of court proceedings. 3/14 Family members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims speak in between court proceedings. 4/14 Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student William Olson describes the gunshot injuries he sustained while testifying during the penalty phase of the gunman's trial. 5/14 Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Alexander Dworet leaves the witness after describing the gunshot injuries he sustained to the back of his head during the 2018 shooting. 6/14 Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Kheshava Mangapuram, who was wounded by the gunman, testifies in court about the school shooting. 7/14 Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg, parents of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg, react during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz. 8/14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Dara Hass wipes away tears as she testifies in court about the shooting that left multiple students dead in her classroom. 9/14 Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Isabel Chequer, who was shot and injured in the school shooting, testifies in court against shooter Nikolas Cruz during the penalty phase of his trial. 10/14 Linda Beigel Schulman (center), mother of Parkland victim Scott Beigel, is comforted by other victims' family after listening to witness testimony describing the massacre. 11/14 Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Samantha Grady, who was shot and injured in the school shooting, testifies in court. She also shares her experience witnessing her close friend die in the shooting. 12/14 Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz shows photos to former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Daniela Menescal as she testifies in court about the injuries she sustained in the school shooting. 13/14 Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Samantha Fuentes, who was shot and injured in the school shooting, stares down the defendant in the case. 14/14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Michael Powell testifies in court about hearing the school shooting on the floor above his classroom. More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Emotional Moments Captured on Day 1 of Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee