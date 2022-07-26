PHOTOS: Parents Listen As Coroners Describe Victims' Gunshot Wounds Published 57 mins ago • Updated 50 mins ago 9 photos 1/9 Judge Elizabeth Scherer gathers and organizes evidence. 2/9 Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz questions Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab DNA Technician Rebecca Santiago. 3/9 Michael Morrison, the former owner of Sunrise Tactical Supply describes the gun he sold to Nikolas Cruz. 4/9 The form Nikolas Cruz filled out to purchase his gun from Sunrise Tactical Supply. 5/9 Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab DNA Technician Rebecca Santiago confirms the DNA confirmation of Nikolas Cruz. 6/9 Jennifer and Tony Montalto listen to Dr. Marlin Osbourne, Assistant Medical Examiner for Palm Beach county testify about the gunshot wounds their daughter Gina Montalto sustained in the mass shooting. 7/9 Jennifer and Tony Montalto listen to Dr. Marlin Osbourne, Assistant Medical Examiner for Palm Beach county testify about the gunshot wounds their daughter Gina Montalto sustained in the mass shooting. 8/9 Max Schachter, the father of victim Alex Schachter, reacts as Dr. Rebecca MacDougall, the Chief Medical Examiner for Broward County Florida describes the gunshot his son sustained in the mass shooting. 9/9 Parents and friends of the victims of the mass shooting leave the courtroom. More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: AR-15 Used in Mass Shooting Shown During Sentencing Trial PHOTOS: Gruesome Picture of Parkland Shooting Painted by Witness Testimony PHOTOS: Events Following Parkland Gunman's Massacre Revealed in Court PHOTOS: Students, Teachers Relive Parkland Massacre from the Witness Stand