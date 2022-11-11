PHOTOS: South Florida Veterans Honored for Their Service By NBC 6 • Published 3 hours ago • Updated 3 hours ago NBC 6 honors those who served in the military as we celebrate Veterans Day. 20 photos 1/20 Renee Gabriel Crew Chief Cherone Gatlin, U.S. Navy Blue Angles 2/20 April Slater Fred and April Slater, U.S. Air Force Veterans 3/20 Rick Strunck U.S. Air Force veteran Sgt. Rick Strunck 4/20 Melissa Fajardo and Susan Beaudoin 5/20 Wendy Schmidt 6/20 7/20 8/20 Shannon Scott West Point graduate and current Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott 9/20 U.S. Army Sgt. Adalberto Ruiz (Ret.) 10/20 Shawna Holmes Sam Senner and his grandfather 11/20 Cleavandor Wright U.S. Army veteran Cleavandor Wright 12/20 Marcel Boxx-Maitland U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paul Maitland (Ret.) 13/20 Jada Walker U.S. Air Force veteran Jada Walker 14/20 Tom Paligraf Tom Paligraf, U.S. Coast Guard 15/20 Katherine Bennett U.S. Army veteran Douglas Bennett 16/20 Toni Keel 17/20 Andreana Burgess Bellamy. 18/20 Gregory Phillips U.S. Navy veteran Gregory Phillips 19/20 Mallorie KM Berger U.S. Marine Corps veteran Maurice L. Burns, Sr. 20/20 Cheri Levesque U.S. Army Medic Robert Levesque Sr. This article tagged under: Veteran's Day More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Nicole Makes Landfall as Hurricane Along Florida's Treasure Coast Pictures: Last Blood Moon Until 2025 From Around the World DECISION 2022: Election Day Across Florida in Photos Photos: Day of Agony for Families as Parkland School Shooter Gets Life in Prison