PHOTOS: South Florida Veterans Honored for Their Service

By NBC 6

NBC 6 honors those who served in the military as we celebrate Veterans Day.

Renee Gabriel
Crew Chief Cherone Gatlin, U.S. Navy Blue Angles
April Slater
Fred and April Slater, U.S. Air Force Veterans
Rick Strunck
U.S. Air Force veteran Sgt. Rick Strunck
Melissa Fajardo and Susan Beaudoin
Wendy Schmidt
Shannon Scott
West Point graduate and current Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott
U.S. Army Sgt. Adalberto Ruiz (Ret.)
Shawna Holmes
Sam Senner and his grandfather
Cleavandor Wright
U.S. Army veteran Cleavandor Wright
Marcel Boxx-Maitland
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paul Maitland (Ret.)
Jada Walker
U.S. Air Force veteran Jada Walker
Tom Paligraf
Tom Paligraf, U.S. Coast Guard
Katherine Bennett
U.S. Army veteran Douglas Bennett
Toni Keel
Andreana Burgess Bellamy.
Gregory Phillips
U.S. Navy veteran Gregory Phillips
Mallorie KM Berger
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Maurice L. Burns, Sr.
Cheri Levesque
U.S. Army Medic Robert Levesque Sr.

