PHOTOS: Students, Teachers Relive Parkland Massacre from the Witness Stand Published 40 mins ago • Updated 38 mins ago

Judge Elizabeth Scherer takes a sidebar during the penalty phase trial for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Ashley Baez leaves the witness stand after she described the gunshot wounds she sustained to her leg during the rampage at the school.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Julietta Matlock describes the carnage in her classroom during the shooting rampage at the school. Several of her students were shot, and three of her students, Luke Hoyer, Gina Montalto, and Martin Duque were killed in the shooting.

Annika Dworet and Mitch Dworet hug Linda Beigel Schulman and Michael B. Schulman after they listened to teacher, Ivy Schamis describe the shooting in her classroom that killed their children.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Anthony Borges shows his gunshot wounds to the jury. He was shot five times.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Ivy Schamis describes the carnage in her classroom during the rampage at the school. Two students in her class were killed, Nicholas Dworet, and Helena Ramsay.

Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann, left, meets with the family of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas victims during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Laman describes how he was shot in the ankle and later escaped from the gunman.

Broward Sheriff deputies look on during the penalty phase of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Samantha Mayor describes how her classroom was attacked and she was shot.

Max Schachter, left, and Fred Gutenberg react to a witness testimony of the shooting during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nicolette Miciotta points out the defendant in court.