Miami Police need the public’s assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday.

Officials said Mariah Bolivar went missing from 2000 North Bayshore Drive.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and has a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.