As If Award Shows Couldn't Get More Awkward, Enter the Zoom Golden Globes

This story originally appeared on LX.com

As one of the first major award shows coming out of the pandemic it was sure to be a Golden Globes telecast like no other. And as such there were bound to be a few well... weird moments mixed in with the memorable ones. Here are some of the more standout moments from the 2021 Golden Globes.

The 'Black' Elephant in the Room

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Co-host Tina Fey took a shot at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in the show opening, explaining to the two small live audiences made up of first responders and essential workers that “the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 no Black journalists.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Zoom Wall Awkwardness

The idea of a Zoom wall going into commercial breaks surely seemed like a good idea in the planning stages. But it turns out celebrities are just as awkward on Zoom as the rest of us.

Daniel Kaluuya Audio Issues

The 2021 Golden Globes didn't get off to the best start with audio difficulties almost derailing the very first acceptance speech.

Daniel Kaluuya won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in the film "Judas and the Black Messiah." After presenter Laura Dern read Kaluuya's name, the Globes cut to him, but his audio wasn't working. The broadcast nearly moved on without Kaluuya getting a chance to give his speech, but returned to him once the audio was functioning. He jokingly shouted “You did me dirty!” once the audio was restored.

Catherine O'Hara's Confusing... Skit?

It was an attempt at humor, right? At least that's what we guess Catherine O' Hara's husband Bo Welch was attempting blasting grating music from his phone as he sat by her side during her acceptance speech for winning the Globe for "Schitt's Creek." But Welch's attempt at playing applause and "wrap it up" music on his phone seemed to confuse O'Hara as much as it did television viewers.

I See What You Did There Sterling K. Brown

Brown: "It's great to be Black...back at the Golden Globes."

Jason Sudekis Was Legit Surprised at Win

So there are actors who feign surprise when they win awards. And then there are actors who appear to be really caught off-guard when their name is called. Sudeikis appeared to fall into the latter category as it took the "SNL" alum a good minute or two to gather his thoughts before accepting his win for the Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso."

Heart Tug of the Night

If you didn't feel something shift in your chest when Lee Isaac Chung's daughter leaped into his arms blurting out "I prayed! I prayed!" as he won the Golden Globe for "Minari" then you suck.

Heartbreak of the Night

If Lee Isaac Chung's daughter was one of the feel-good moments of the evening, the heartbreaking speech by Taylor Simone Ledward, accepting the Globe for her late husband Chadwick Boseman, had many celebrities (and likely many at home) in tears. Boseman won for best actor for his final role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

“He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices.” Through tears, Ledward added: “I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love.”