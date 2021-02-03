Spike Lee, Zendaya Top List of Surprising 2021 Golden Globe Award Nomination Snubs

This story originally appeared on LX.com

In a year with few major studio releases to clutter the field, one would think it would be harder to snub deserving performances. Yet, following the announcement of the Golden Globes nominations Wednesday, many took to social media to lament the notable omission of several actors and directors of color.

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods'

Leading up to the nominations, Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" was expected to pick up nods in several major categories. Yet despite being named the best film of 2020 by the National Board of Review earlier this week, the Netflix Vietnam war drama did not earn a single nomination.

Zendaya

The "Euphoria" star’s performance opposite John David Washington in the film "Malcolm & Marie" was touted early on as a potential Oscar front-runner for her performance, but it was completely overlooked by the Globe nominators.

Michaela Coel

Despite being a fixture on multiple lists highlighting the best television of 2020, the series "I May Destroy You," created, written, co-directed and executive produced by Michaela Coel, who also stars in the series, was snubbed. The series follows celebrated millennial writer Arabella, who pieces together that she was drugged and raped on a night out with friends and has to deal with the aftermath. The series has been hailed for its interrogation of consent as well as the complexities around race, gender and sexuality.

Shonda Rhimes

If there was still such a thing as water cooler talk then the Shonda Rhimes-produced steamy drama "Bridgerton" would surely be the show having the most tongues wagging at the office. Yet "Bridgerton", which co-stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, managed to be overlooked by the Globes.

Black Film Ensembles

In addition to the complete snubbing of Lee's "Da 5 Bloods," at least three other critically acclaimed Black ensemble films found themselves shut out of the Best picture nomination — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “One Night in Miami.”