Golden Globes

Spike Lee, Zendaya Top List of Surprising 2021 Golden Globe Award Nomination Snubs

This year's Globes were postponed nearly two months because of the pandemic and to adjust to the delayed Oscars

By Eric Hinton

Getty Images

This story originally appeared on LX.com

In a year with few major studio releases to clutter the field, one would think it would be harder to snub deserving performances. Yet, following the announcement of the Golden Globes nominations Wednesday, many took to social media to lament the notable omission of several actors and directors of color.

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods'

Leading up to the nominations, Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" was expected to pick up nods in several major categories. Yet despite being named the best film of 2020 by the National Board of Review earlier this week, the Netflix Vietnam war drama did not earn a single nomination.

LX

Super Bowl LV 3 hours ago

No, the Super Bowl Doesn't Really Make it Rain Hundreds of Millions of Dollars of Profits on Host Cities

firefly lane 3 hours ago

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke on the Female Friendships (and Wigs!) of ‘Firefly Lane'

Zendaya

The "Euphoria" star’s performance opposite John David Washington in the film "Malcolm & Marie" was touted early on as a potential Oscar front-runner for her performance, but it was completely overlooked by the Globe nominators.

Michaela Coel

Despite being a fixture on multiple lists highlighting the best television of 2020, the series "I May Destroy You," created, written, co-directed and executive produced by Michaela Coel, who also stars in the series, was snubbed. The series follows celebrated millennial writer Arabella, who pieces together that she was drugged and raped on a night out with friends and has to deal with the aftermath. The series has been hailed for its interrogation of consent as well as the complexities around race, gender and sexuality.

Shonda Rhimes

If there was still such a thing as water cooler talk then the Shonda Rhimes-produced steamy drama "Bridgerton" would surely be the show having the most tongues wagging at the office. Yet "Bridgerton", which co-stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, managed to be overlooked by the Globes.

Black Film Ensembles

In addition to the complete snubbing of Lee's "Da 5 Bloods," at least three other critically acclaimed Black ensemble films found themselves shut out of the Best picture nomination — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “One Night in Miami.”

This article tagged under:

Golden GlobesLXnbclxSpike LeeShonda Rhimes
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us