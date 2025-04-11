Money Chat

NBC6 examines trends in the economy, housing, crypto world and so much more that relates to your wallet
Taxes

Watch the ‘Money Chat Marathon' on NBC6's streaming channel ahead of Tax Day

The ‘Money Chat Marathon’ will stream on NBC6 on April 12 and 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As Tax Day approaches, NBC6 presents the ‘Money Chat Marathon’ where we explore the financial trends that impact your wallet and provide expert analysis on how to navigate money matters.

The marathon will feature hours of Money Chat episodes that focus on getting the most out of your tax filing, enhancing your crypto assets, protecting your money from scammers, building your own business, navigating the South Florida housing market and so much more.

Where can I watch the 'Money Chat Marathon?'

The "Money Chat Marathon" will stream on NBC6 South Florida News, our 24/7 streaming channel which is available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Google TV, Xumo Play, Local Now, TCL, Xfinity and Pluto.
You can also stream our channel in the video embedded on top of this article, the NBC6 app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBC6.com.

Author and financial advisor Mark J. Quann explains how Americans can pay no taxes when filing annually. 

