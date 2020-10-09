Homestead

South Florida's Iconic Knaus Berry Farm Set to Reopen by the End of the Month

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It's almost time for sticky buns and strawberry milkshakes as South Florida's iconic Knaus Berry Farm is set to open at the end of the month.

The farm, which has been in operation since 1956 and is located on Southwest 248th Street in Homestead, commented on an Instagram post Friday that they'll be opening their doors on Oct. 27, "Lord willing."

The farm operates from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. It is closed during the summer months, as well as on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year's Day.

Earlier this year when the pandemic hit the U.S., the farm had to close early due to coronavirus concerns.

Owner Thomas Blocher told the Miami Herald that upon reopening, customers will be asked to wear masks inside the general store and practice social distancing as they wait in line for their delicious goods.

