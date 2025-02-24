‘They're heroes': Girls lauded after saving toddler from drowning in Lauderhill pool

A two-year-old boy is home recovering in Lauderhill after his young neighbors rescued him from their backyard swimming pool.

"I heard his cries first, so I looked outside the window and just see him floating there, basically his head was almost fully under the water,” said Melany Altuve, the boy’s 13-year-old neighbor.

Melany called for help when she saw the boy struggling in her family pool Sunday evening. She and her 10-year-old sister, Emily, didn’t wait for an adult to do something, together they rushed outside to rescue the boy.

"Then I ran outside and I jumped into pool and grabbed the kid, and she helped me pull him out,” said Emily Altuve.

“She jumped in the water, pushes him up and I helped her pick him up out of the water and my mom comes and starts doing CPR,” said Melany.

Lauderhill Police said the toddler was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived. The boy spent the night at the hospital.

"Thank you so much. Without you, I probably wouldn’t have him right now,” said the boy's father, who asked not to be identified.

"That's what we want in our kids right? I mean they ran toward danger to help somebody," said Jay Sanford, a Broward County Drowning Prevention Specialist. "That’s awesome and they should be commended for that. They’re heroes."

Sanford urges people to keep important aspects of water safety in mind: Supervision is key; install alarms on doors so you know when a child walks out of your home; make sure barriers like pool fences are secure; teach children to swim and learn CPR.

“Drowning is a problem here 12 months out of the year. It’s February, it’s a little chilly, but kids are still going to find their ways to water," Sanford said.

In this case it appears the toddler got into his neighbor’s backyard through an opening in the fence. Lauderhill Police continue to investigate.