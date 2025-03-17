Woman, 23, who was struck by vehicle after crash involving Miami cop dies

One of two women who was walking on a sidewalk when she was struck following a crash involving a Miami Police officer over the weekend has died, authorities said.

Michelle Veronica Salmeron Membreno, 23, has died from her injuries following the crash, Miami Police officials said Monday.

According to the Miami Police Department, the incident happened Saturday evening near Northwest Seventh Street and 47th Avenue in Flagami after the officer's car crashed into another car.

One or both of the vehicles hit Salmeron Membreno and another woman who was on the sidewalk near a bus bench.

"The impact was so strong it took away the bench and the ladies on the sidewalk. When we saw it, they were already lying on the floor. I heard it and came to see what everyone was watching," said witness Sergio Velasquez in Spanish.

Salmeron Membreno, the other pedestrian and the officer were all taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Salmeron Membreno dies of her injuries.

The other pedestrian and the officer were in stable condition. Their identities haven't been released.

Video showed the frantic moments after the crash as officers gave CPR to someone who was lying on the ground.

"She was on the ground, the bus station was destroyed. Everyone was flocked around, police cars were coming in as fast as they could. It was a nightmare," said witness Joshua Reyes, a clerk at a nearby supermarket.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing.

At the scene Monday, debris from the crash remained scattered among the flowers left for Salmeron Membreno.