19 Year Old Drowned in Florida City Park

Police recovered the body of a young man that drowned at Fasulo Park in Florida City Saturday.

According to police, two young adults ages 18 and 19 were playing soccer when the soccer ball ended up in the water. Both males went in to retrieve the ball and they began struggling to stay afloat.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A good Samaritan saw the two struggling and went in to help. The good Samaritan was able to get the 18 year old out of the water, but the 19 year old drowned before the good Samaritan could return to help him.

Florida City Police, Miami Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Dade police underwater recovery were able to recover the 19 year old from under the water.

He was transported to Homestead Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Miami Dade Police Homicide has now taken the lead investigation in this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.