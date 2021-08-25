2 Teens Taken Into Custody After Making Terror Threats Against Pembroke Pines School: Police

Two student have been taken into custody after police say he made threats to "terrorize" Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, on August 23rd, they received an anonymous tip that did not include any additional information or leads. The tip was concerning an online post about a potential school shooting at Charles W. Flanagan High School.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Police officers were deployed to the local schools on Tuesday, August 24 to ensure the continued safety of students, staff, and campuses.

A continued investigation led officers to uncover an alarming social media post, a news release form the Pembroke Pine police department.

The post was initially made on Instagram with a text threatening to “terrorize” Flanagan High School, according to the release.

Subsequent investigative led to the identification of the suspect, a 16-year-old student who currently attends Charles W. Flanagan High School. The suspect was safely taken into custody on Wednesday, August 25.

Police have identified and arrested an additional suspect in relation to this incident. The second suspect is a 15-year-old student who also attends Charles W. Flanagan High School.

The suspects are being charged with a second degree felony for making a written threat to do bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism and a second degree misdemeanor for knowingly causing the disruption of an educational institution.

The investigation is on-going and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Pembroke Pines police would like to remind the public that "all threats made against our schools will be taken seriously, and will be swiftly investigated by our department. These are severe offenses, and any individual who has committed such acts will be charged accordingly."

They are also urging parents to "please take this moment and speak with your children as to the severe consequences for making threats to do harm, while encouraging that they report threats of which they are made aware."