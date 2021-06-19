News

26 Year-Old Male Dead After Multiple Shots Fired in Liberty City

A 26 year-old man was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Liberty City, Miami Police say.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday around NW 62nd Lane and NW 12th Avenue in Miami.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in critical condition by Miami Fire Rescue, where soon after he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

