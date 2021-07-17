News

Doral

30-35 People Injured After Repellent Attack at Miami International Mall

NBC Universal, Inc.

30 to 35 people were injured Saturday after a man discharged a very strong repellent spray, apparently used for bears, at Miami International Mall in Doral, according to police.

The incident happened at the Bath and Body Works store.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We started coughing, actually, where we were and we weren't even that close," said one shopper. "We felt it. We could smell it. We could breath it."

Police say the suspect also robbed two bags of candles and sprayed the manager of the store in the face before getting in a yellow cab and fled.

The manager who was injured was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

DoralDoral PoliceMiami International Mall
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us