30-35 People Injured After Repellent Attack at Miami International Mall

30 to 35 people were injured Saturday after a man discharged a very strong repellent spray, apparently used for bears, at Miami International Mall in Doral, according to police.

The incident happened at the Bath and Body Works store.

"We started coughing, actually, where we were and we weren't even that close," said one shopper. "We felt it. We could smell it. We could breath it."

Police say the suspect also robbed two bags of candles and sprayed the manager of the store in the face before getting in a yellow cab and fled.

The manager who was injured was taken to the hospital.

