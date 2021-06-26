4 Of The 9 Dead In Partial Surfside Collapse Identified

Miami-Dade police have identified the names of four out of the nine people who died during the tragic partial building collapse in Surfside.

The victims identified so far are:

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54 years old, Apartment #1002, Recovered 6/24/2021

Antonio Lozano, 83 years old, Apartment #903, Recovered 6/24/2021

Gladys Lozano, 79 years old, Apartment #903, Recovered 6/25/2021

Manuel LaFont, 54 years old, Apartment #801, Recovered 6/25/2021

Sergio Lozano, the son of Gladys and Antonio Lozano, said officials took his DNA, as they did with many of the relatives of those unaccounted for, and later told him they had recovered his parent's bodies.

Lozano said that his parent were scared to die without each other.

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54, was the first victim of the Surfside condominium collapse that was identified. She was the mother of the teen boy who was rescued from the rubble of the building.

Fang passed away shortly after arriving at Aventura Hospital Thursday, records from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner showed. She will be buried Sunday in New Jersey.

A list of some of the 156 people still unaccounted is here.