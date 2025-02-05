5 undocumented immigrants arrested after 1-year-old found wandering Port St. Lucie street

Five undocumented immigrants from Guatemala are facing child neglect charges after a 1-year-old boy was found wandering in the middle of the street in Port St. Lucie, police said.

It happened in the 800 block of Southwest Darwin Boulevard at around 2:20 p.m. Friday, after authorities said they received calls about a toddler walking in the middle of the street.

"Vehicles had a swerve around to avoid the child on the road," Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Dominick Mesiti told NBC affiliate WPTV. "Thank God [he] wasn't hit by a car. Thank God [he] didn't wander to a waterway, which there's a lot of waterways in that part of the city."

It was not clear how long the boy was wandering alone, but detectives were able to find his home in the 500 block of Southwest Sara Boulevard.

There, police said they found 20-year-old Ofelia Chavez, her partner, 21-year-old Emerson Edilberto, her brother, 24-year-old Estiven Hidalgo, and a 4-month-old girl.

According to a preliminary investigation, Chavez was in a bedroom feeding the 4-month-old while Edilberto and Hidalgo were in another room, supposedly watching over the 1-year-old.

Investigators said the boy left the house through a rear sliding glass door that was left open while one of the adults was grilling on the back porch.

Police said there was no electricity in the house, and they found rotten food in the refrigerator and freezer. They also said there was no bedding or furniture suitable for the children, and it appeared the children slept on mattresses on the floor.

"There was clothing everywhere on the floor," said Mesiti. "It was hard to see if there was even a mattress or not."

According to detectives, while they investigated, a neighbor came by to drop off a 7-year-old boy. The neighbor explained that they took the child to and from school, and he lived at the home.

Just after the 7-year-old boy was dropped off, 26-year-old Edwin Carbajal and 23-year-old Dais Hernandez also came to the home.

All three children were taken to a local hospital, some with signs of dehydration and lethargy, police said. None of the children showed signs of physical abuse.

The children are currently in the care of the Department of Children and Families. Police said it appears that all three were born in the United States, when the adults initially migrated to Arizona, police said.

Neighbor Isabel Goldberg said she was heartbroken over the children's living conditions.

"The poor baby, maybe he was disoriented or hungry," said Goldberg. "That broke my heart."

Chavez, Ediberto, Hidalgo, Carbajal and Hernandez all face child neglect charges.

They are being held in the St. Lucie County Jail without bail as they await to be taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.